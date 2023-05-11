See Amanda Warren, Jimmy Smits & More in ‘East New York’ Series Finale Photos

After one season, East New York got the ax from CBS, making the Sunday, May 14 finale its series ender.

Amanda Warren and Jimmy Smits star in the cop drama, which performed rather successfully despite its cancellation.

With the writers’ strike prompting networks and streamers to hunker down, it will be hard for East New York to find a new home. But tried, it did, according to Deadline. As the series’ fate was looming, the creators shopped it around in an attempt to keep it running. The efforts were unsuccessful, but the creators are reportedly still trying to save it.

“Our journey doesn’t have to end here,” co-creator and executive producer Mike Flynn wrote to fans on Instagram on Tuesday, May 9. East New York wasn’t the only popular show CBS gave the hook this week. S.W.A.T. was also canceled, along with True Lies, but S.W.A.T. was un-canceled after the stars and fans rallied to bring it back.

According to Deadline, East New York raked in higher linear numbers than CBS’s So Help Me Todd and CSI: Vegas, but those two series got renewed. With its strong following, there is a case for East New York to be saved. But while fans await updates on its future, we can look ahead to Sunday’s East New York finale.

East New York centers Deputy Inspector Regina Haywood (Warren) as she protects her community with the help of her officers and detectives. In the East New York finale, titled “Ruskin Roulette,” Haywood’s leadership will be called into question after a tragic shooting occurs close to home, and her relationship with Suarez (Smits) will be put to the test.

Check out the photos from the East New York series finale below.

East New York, Series Finale, Sunday, May 14, 9/8c, CBS