See Amanda Warren, Jimmy Smits & More in ‘East New York’ Series Finale Photos

Photos from 'East New York' series finale
East New York

 More

After one season, East New York got the ax from CBS, making the Sunday, May 14 finale its series ender.

Amanda Warren and Jimmy Smits star in the cop drama, which performed rather successfully despite its cancellation.

With the writers’ strike prompting networks and streamers to hunker down, it will be hard for East New York to find a new home. But tried, it did, according to Deadline. As the series’ fate was looming, the creators shopped it around in an attempt to keep it running. The efforts were unsuccessful, but the creators are reportedly still trying to save it.

“Our journey doesn’t have to end here,” co-creator and executive producer Mike Flynn wrote to fans on Instagram on Tuesday, May 9. East New York wasn’t the only popular show CBS gave the hook this week. S.W.A.T. was also canceled, along with True Lies, but S.W.A.T. was un-canceled after the stars and fans rallied to bring it back.

According to Deadline, East New York raked in higher linear numbers than CBS’s So Help Me Todd and CSI: Vegas, but those two series got renewed. With its strong following, there is a case for East New York to be saved. But while fans await updates on its future, we can look ahead to Sunday’s East New York finale.

East New York centers Deputy Inspector Regina Haywood (Warren) as she protects her community with the help of her officers and detectives. In the East New York finale, titled “Ruskin Roulette,” Haywood’s leadership will be called into question after a tragic shooting occurs close to home, and her relationship with Suarez (Smits) will be put to the test.

Check out the photos from the East New York series finale below.

East New York, Series Finale, Sunday, May 14, 9/8c, CBS

Jimmy Smits as Chief John Suarez in 'East New York'
Jimmy Smits as Chief John Suarez

Amanda Warren as Regina Haywood, Lavel Schley as Officer Andre Bentley, and Ruben Santiago-Hudson as Officer Marvin Sanford in 'East New York'
Amanda Warren’s Regina Haywood addresses officers

Amanda Warren as Regina Haywood, Lavel Schley as Officer Andre Bentley, and Ruben Santiago-Hudson in 'East New York'
Lavel Schley’s Officer Andre Bentley and Ruben Santiago-Hudson’s Officer Marvin Sanford listen closely to Haywood’s announcement

Elizabeth Rodriguez as Det. Crystal Morales and Jimmy Smits as Chief John Suarez in 'East New York'
Elizabeth Rodriguez as Detective Crystal Morales and Jimmy Smits as Chief John Suarez bonding over a drink

Debi Mazar as Ann Marie Quinlan and Corbin Bernsen as Duke Jacobs in 'East New York'
What are Debi Mazar’s Ann Marie Quinlan and Corbin Bernsen’s Duke Jacobs packing for?

Debi Mazar as Ann Marie Quinlan and Olivia Luccardi as Officer Brandy Quinlan in 'East New York'
Mazar’s Ann Marie embraces Olivia Luccardi’s Officer Brandy Quinlan

Kevin Rankin as Det. Tommy Killian and Elizabeth Rodriguez as Det. Crystal Morales in 'East New York'
Kevin Rankin’s Detective Tommy Killian and Rodriguez’s Detective Crystal Morales cross paths at work

