CBS Cancels ‘East New York’ and ‘True Lies’ After One Season

Police procedural East New York and action comedy True Lies have been canceled at CBS after just one season, with both series set to end their runs this month.

According to Deadline, there were lengthy renewal negotiations between CBS and East New York‘s lead studio, Warner Bros. Television, including disputes over streaming rights. It seemed like a renewal was likely after Friday when the network canceled the long-running drama S.W.A.T.; however, following fan backlash, CBS reversed its decision.

East New York and S.W.A.T. were competing for the same spot, and while the latter is more expensive, it has proven to have a loyal audience. Deadline reports that S.W.A.T.‘s established fan base and solid ratings performance factored into the final decision.

Created by William Finkelstein and Mike Flynn, East New York centers on the officers and detectives of the NYPD’s 74th precinct in the Brooklyn neighborhood of East New York. It follows Deputy Inspector Regina Haywood (Amanda Warren), a newly promoted commanding officer with a vision not just to serve and protect the community but become part of it.

The series also starred Jimmy Smits, Elizabeth Rodriguez, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Olivia Luccardi, Richard Kind, and Kevin Rankin.

In addition, True Lies has been axed ahead of its May 17 season finale. The reboot of James Cameron’s hit 1994 movie has struggled to find an audience, ranking as CBS’ lowest-rated scripted series of the season.

Created by Matt Nix, True Lies revolves around a suburban housewife who discovers her computer consultant husband is a skilled international spy, which leads to them trying to save the world and their marriage. It stars Steve Howey and Ginger Gonzaga in the roles Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis played in the 1994 movie.

Erica Hernandez, Omar Miller, Annabella Didion, Mike O’Gorman, and Lucas Jaye also starred.

East New York, Season 1, Finale, Sunday, May 14, 9/8 c, CBS

True Lies, Season 1, Finale, Wednesday, May 17, 10/9 c, CBS