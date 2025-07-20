8 Lingering Questions the New ‘Downton Abbey’ Movie Needs to Answer

For fans of TV’s Downton Abbey, the two big-screen sequels so far — 2019’s Downton Abbey and 2022’s Downton Abbey: A New Era — have felt like bonuses. And we’re happy to say we have one more sequel ahead of us with Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, in theaters on September 12, 2025.

Despite the title being as definitive as The Grand Finale, however, it’s probable we won’t see absolutely all the Crawleys and their beloved staff gathered on screen when that film’s end credits roll. Still, we have questions we hope the threequel will answer…