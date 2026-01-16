Since 2013, Discovery Channel has been sharing stories from a wild social experiment on Naked and Afraid. Every episode features two survivalists stripping naked and meeting for the first time before having to survive for 21 days in the wilderness. Each survivalist is only allowed to bring one helpful item on their journeys.

Season 18 of Naked and Afraid concluded in May 2025, and to kick off 2026, Discovery confirmed information about the show’s upcoming 19th season. Scroll down to learn when the series returns and to find out more about what to expect this season, including a franchise first.

When does Naked and Afraid premiere in 2026?

Season 19 of Naked and Afraid premieres on Sunday, February 15, at 8/7c on Discovery Channel. The premiere episode will be two hours long and feature Matt Wright, a Naked and Afraid legend, surprising a rookie and returning survivalist in the Florida Everglades.

The new season will feature survivalists being dropped into “five of the world’s most brutal and diverse locations, armed only with their determination and without water, food or clothing,” per a press release.

What changes are there in Naked and Afraid Season 19?

Season 19 will include a franchise first where Ky Furneaux and Dan Link, two expert survivalists, will spend two weeks on a remote island without any tools. That means no firestarter, pot, or blade will be in their possession, making it “the most extreme test of human survival.”

There will also be a “groundbreaking challenge” that brings together five social media influencers setting out “to prove if their online personas can withstand the raw, primal reality of mother nature.”

Is there a Naked and Afraid Season 19 trailer?

Yes, along with the Season 19 announcement, Discovery also released a trailer for the new season.

“I guarantee you, this world will break you down,” a voiceover says, as footage from the upcoming episodes plays. “Hurt you, bad. But the greatest reason why you’ll survive, or tap, is standing next to you.”

The narration continues, “Because this season, it’s not about who you are, it’s about who you’re with. Work as a team and you just might survive what lies ahead. No money, no trophy, only the right to say you survived … together.”

Naked and Afraid, Season 19 Premiere, Sunday, February 15, 8/7c, Discovery Channel