How to Watch ‘Days of Our Lives’ on Peacock

After 57 years on broadcast television, NBC‘s long-running daytime drama Days of Our Lives will be moving to streaming this fall, shifting locations over to the network’s streaming partner, Peacock.

For devoted fans, this could be a bit of an adjustment as streaming can be more complicated than merely changing a channel. So, we’re breaking down how you can watch the soap (for free!) when it begins streaming full-time on Monday, September 12, when NBC News Daily takes over its usual timeslot.

Now, let’s talk cost — those who subscribe to Peacock Premium ($4.99/month with commercials), will be able to access the show’s robust library anytime. But Peacock’s standard plan — also with ad breaks — is free to all, it just won’t grant viewers access to as many episodes in the library. And for fans who don’t want to sit through commercials and want access to all episodes, check out Peacock Premium Plus ($9.99/month). Learn more about the plans here.

Currently, new episodes of the soap arrive the next day on standard Peacock, but this September, they’ll begin debuting each weekday. It’s unclear what time the episodes will become available, but stay tuned for more details as we approach Days‘ exclusive streaming debut. And when it comes to access, anyone with a smart TV or streaming stick (Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV) can immerse themselves with a download of the Peacock app.

See Also 'Days of Our Lives' Moving to Peacock After 57 Years on NBC The daytime drama will be available exclusively on Peacock, with the first episode set for September 12.

Of the change, Mark Lazarus, Chairman of NBCUniversal Television and Streaming said, “This programming shift benefits both Peacock and NBC and is reflective of our broader strategy to utilize our portfolio to maximize reach and strengthen engagement with viewers. With a large percentage of the Days of Our Lives audience already watching digitally, this move enables us to build the show’s loyal fanbase on streaming while simultaneously bolstering the network daytime offering with an urgent, live programming opportunity for partners and consumers.”

So get those remotes ready and make sure your Peacock app is set in place for as much Days of Our Lives access as possible.

Days of Our Lives, Exclusive Streaming Premiere, Monday, September 12, Peacock