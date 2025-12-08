What Is the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 34 Cast Doing Now? Their Lives After the Show

Whitney Leavitt, Robert Irwin, Jordan Chiles
Dancing With the Stars Season 34 came to an end less than a month ago, and many of the contestants on the show already have exciting new career opportunities to look forward to. With the high ratings of the latest season, there were many eyes on the 14 stars who hit the ballroom this year, and many of their futures are looking bright now that their time in the ballroom is over.

Several DWTS Season 34 cast members have used the momentum from the show to move forward in their professional lives, while others already had plenty on their plates that they’re now continuing to juggle after the show.

From winner Robert Irwin to the first-eliminated state Corey Feldman, we’re breaking down what all of the most recent cast members are up to today. Scroll down for updates on all their lives after the show, including some impressive career moves for Whitney Leavitt, Danielle Fishel, and more.

Robert Irwin
Robert Irwin/Instagram

Robert Irwin

Irwin is wasting no time getting back to his roots as a wildlife conservationist. Following his DWTS win, he went back to Australia and has been hard at work on his “passion project” with the Crocodile Hunter Lodge at his family’s Australia Zoo.

“We wanted to create something so that everybody could have a proper home away from home when you visit us,” Irwin explained in an Instagram post. Guests of the Australia Zoo can stay in the accommodations on the property.

“You’re fully immersing yourself, here at the lodge, with everything that the zoo is about,” Irwin added.

In early 2026, he’ll also be cohosting the Australian version of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here for the third time.

Irwin will be a guest on the DWTS 2026 tour from April 21 to 30.

Alix Earle
Alix Earle/Instagram

Alix Earle has been keeping busy in her life as an influencer, attending various events and keeping up her social media activity.

Most notably, though, the Season 34 runner-up reportedly broke up with her boyfriend, Braxton Berrios, with multiple outlets reporting on the end of their romance.

Earle will make a special guest appearance on the 2026 DWTS tour on February 14 and 15.

Jordan Chiles
Jordan Chiles/Instagram

Jordan Chiles

Jordan Chiles is still in school, so she has plenty to keep her busy until she graduates from UCLA in 2027. In addition to her studies, Chiles is also on her school’s gymnastics team.

During her DWTS run, the Olympian was juggling rehearsal, show days, school, and gymnastics.

Her guest star run on the DWTS tour will be from April 21 to 30.

Dylan Efron
Dylan Efron/Instagram

Dylan Efron

From winning The Traitors to coming in fourth place on DWTS, the year has been non-stop for Dylan Efron. He’s not slowing down just yet, though, as his new show, Everything’s a Competition, with Rob Mariano debuts on YouTube on December 11.

Additionally, Efron is a special DWTS tour guest from April 15 to 19.

Elaine Hendrix
Elaine Hendrix/Instagram

Elaine Hendrix

Elaine Hendrix, who came in fifth place, is continuing to focus her efforts on her animal rights activism.

Hendrix will also be on the DWTS tour from March 10 to April 4 and May 5 to 13.

Whitney Leavitt
Whitney Leavitt/Instagram

Whitney Leavitt

Perhaps the biggest life update comes from Leavitt, who will be starring as Roxie Hart in Chicago on Broadway beginning in February 2026. She’ll also return for Season 4 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives in 2026.

Andy Richter and Emma Slater
Emma Slater/Instagram

Andy Richter

After unexpectedly making it to Week 9 on DWTS, Andy Richter is now focused on “healing” his body.

“It’s not even just that I’m sort of resting, I feel like my legs are healing now,” he told People. “It wasn’t just exercise, it was borderline abuse that I was doing to myself.”

He’ll also continue to host his podcast and will be on the DWTS tour from February 14 to March 8, as well as April 15 to May 3.

Danielle Fishel attends iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2025
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Danielle Fishel

Following DWTS, Fishel signed a seven-figure deal with iHeartMedia. She will launch her new podcast, Teen Beat, in January 2026, where she’ll “sit down with other celebrities to unearth details from their (untelevised) upbringings, cracking open childhood diaries for embarrassing fashion choices, school crushes and dramatic friend fallouts.”

Plus, she’ll continue hosting her Pod Meets World podcast, as well, and will appear on the DWTS tour from January 22 to February 15, then again from April 9 to 12.

Jennifer Affleck
Jen Affleck/Instagram

Jen Affleck

Jen Affleck moved to Los Angeles after Dancing With the Stars to pursue her dreams of working in the entertainment industry. Plus, considering she gave birth to her third child just two months before the show, she’s soaking up a lot of family time, while continuing to film Mormon Wives.

Scott Hoying and partner
Scott Hoying/Instagram

Scott Hoying

Scott Hoying is wrapping up 2025 on the Pentatonix Christmas tour. He and his partner, Mark Manio, are also expecting their first child via surrogate in 2026.

Hilaria Baldwin
Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram

Hilaria Baldwin

With seven kids at home and a working husband, Hilaria Baldwin always has her hands full!

Lauren Jauregui
Lauren Jauregui/Instagram

Lauren Jauregui

Lauren Jauregui was eliminated much sooner than expected on DWTS, and she’s now turning her attention to her music career. Following her elimination, she released her song “Ego,” with more to come.

Baron Davis arrives at 2025 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game at Oakland Arena on February 14, 2025
Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images

Baron Davis

Baron Davis is continuing to focus on his businesses and investments, while also hosting the Raiders’ Talk of the Nation podcast.

Corey Feldman
Corey Feldman/Instagram

Corey Feldman

Corey Feldman participated in a Stand By Me 40th anniversary tour, which will continue with more live shows in March 2026.

