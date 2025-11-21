Season 34 of Dancing With the Stars is coming to an end! After this week’s Semifinals, there are just five couplesl eft in the running for the 2025 Mirrorball trophy.

During the upcoming live show, one celebrity and their pro partner will be crowned the champions of DWTS Season 34 based on judges’ scores and viewer votes. Scroll down for everything we know about the finale.

When is the Dancing With the Stars 2025 finale?

The finale will take place on Tuesday, November 25, airing live on ABC and Disney+, then streaming the next day on Hulu.

What time is the Dancing With the Stars 2025 finale?

The special episode will be three hours long, airing from 8/7c to 11/10c on ABC. Normally, DWTS episodes just run for two hours, but there will be a lot to pack in during the final night.

Not only will the five finalists all perform three dances, including the always buzzed-about freestyle dance, but other contestants from the season will be back in the ballroom, and there will be other appearances and pro dances throughout the night.

Who is competing in the Dancing With the Stars 2025 finale?

Following Whitney Leavitt‘s elimination in the Semifinals, the five finalists and their pro partners for the finale are: Jordan Chiles (Ezra Sosa), Robert Irwin (Witney Carson), Alix Earle (Valentin Chmerkovskiy), Dylan Efron (Daniella Karagach), and Elaine Hendrix (Alan Bersten).

What performances will there be in the Dancing With the Stars finale?

All of the finalists will dance three times. Their first dance is a judges’ choice, which will feature judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli coaching the contestants on a new style of dance. Earle will be doing a samba to “Hip Hip Chin Chin” by Club des Belugas, Irwin is dancing a quickstep to “Are You Gonna Be My Girl?” by Jet, Efron’s performance will be a paso doble to “Stampede” by Alexander Jean ft. Lindsey Stirling, Hendrix is doing a Rumba to “Take My Breath Away” by Jae Hall,” and Chiles will hit the floor with a paso doble to “Breakin’ Dishes” by Rihanna.

In the Instant Dance round, the finalists will have to show off their improvisation skills, as they won’t know their dance style or song until minutes before the live performance.

Finally, there’s the freestyle round, where there are no choreography rules. Earle’s dance will be to “Maneater” by Nelly Frutado and “Sports Car” by Tate McRae.” Irwin will perform to “Black & Gold” by Sam Sparro and “The Nights” by Avicii. Efron’s freestyle is set to “Something in the Heavens” by Lewis Capaldi. Hendrix is dancing to “I Hope I Get It (From A Chorus Line)” by District 78. Finally, Chiles’ routine will be to Normani’s “Motivation.”

Additionally, there will be an opening number set to “Never Can Say Goodbye” by The Communards. All of the Season 34 eliminated contestants will return to perform to “Sugar on My Tongue” by Tyler, The Creator, “Applause” by Lady Gaga, and “I Don’t Dance” by Alexander Jean. The pros who are heading out on the DWTS 2026 tour will dance to “Sapphire” by Ed Sheeran, while there will be pro and troupe performances throughout the night to “Talk talk” by Charlie xcx & Troye Sivan and “The Fate of Ophelia (Alone In My Tower Acoustic Version) by Taylor Swift.

Finally, Joey Graziadei, who won Season 33, will return to the dance floor to perform with Jenna Johnson. Their routine will be set to “Tanguera” by Fabio Hager Sexteto.

Will Dancing With the Stars return in 2026?

A Season 35 of Dancing With the Stars has not been confirmed yet, but considering the ratings and buzz surrounding Season 34, it does seem imminent to be part of ABC’s 2026 programming slate.

Dancing With the Stars, Season 34 Finale, Tuesday, November 25, 8/7c, ABC and Disney+