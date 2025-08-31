‘Dancing With the Stars’ Costume Designers Reveal Their Favorite Looks (PHOTOS)

Kate Hahn
Comments
'Dancing With the Stars' best costumes
Exclusive
Disney/Christopher Willard; Adam Larkey/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images; ABC/Eric McCandless
Dancing With the Stars 20th Anniversary Special Issue

Dancing With the Stars

$14.99
Buy Now

I’ll always call it ‘The Amazing Race of Costuming’ because we never know what the challenge of the week will be,” says costume designer Daniela Gschwendtner, who, with Steven Norman Lee (below), keeps sambas sparkling and cha-chas chic on Dancing With the Stars. “Sometimes the ones that look really intricate and difficult come together much faster,” she says. “Sometimes in the fitting, celebrities don’t feel comfortable in something.”

Problems must be solved quickly. The turnaround time from concept to completion is under a week. The designers’ job begins with a day of virtual meetings with the show’s creative producers, during which they see visuals of the lighting, sets and overall vision for each dance. “Ideas come from that,” Lee says. They meet each couple and discuss looks. “We sketch along as they say things,” says Gschwendtner, who draws by hand; Lee uses digital tools. “Decisions are made so fast,” she adds. “We may hold drawings up to the screen or text them. If something’s not right, we can pivot right then and there.”

The initial sketch is taken to the workrooms. A team of nine to 11 people start creating the female looks with Gschwendtner, while a smaller tailor’s team make men’s costumes with Lee, who calls them “superheroes.” Next comes the first of three fittings. “You get an idea down, but what if the person wants the neckline lower or higher?” Gschwendtner says. The final fitting is the day before the show. Outfits get “rhinestoned” in the last 24 hours.

Steven Norman Lee and Daniela Gschwendtner at the 25th Costume Designers Guild Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California

Steven Norman Lee and Daniela Gschwendtner (Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Fabrics have to be what the pair call “danceable.” For the men, “If we were to shop [for a suit], the pants wouldn’t have enough stretch and it would rip in the crotch, the shoulders would rise. We have to build every suit to give them mobility,” Lee says. For the women, costumes start with a stretchy base, which is overlain with “more expensive fabrics that look a little less like dance wear,” Gschwendtner says. “We normally use silk for the skirts because it moves the best.”

Every 'Dancing With the Stars' Winner: Best Dances, Fun Facts & More Stats (PHOTOS)
Related

Every 'Dancing With the Stars' Winner: Best Dances, Fun Facts & More Stats (PHOTOS)

Used costumes go into storage. They don’t generally get reused for main dances, but, Lee says, “if we had a huge opening number, we have the red suits, the red dresses that we could throw on everybody for that. Sometimes we use [past outfits] for a tour.” Gschwendtner recalls, “We did a Disney opening number with [Aladdin‘s] Genie from Broadway, and we had some of our oldest dresses on that and revamped them. I watched it and was like, ‘Damn, those look so good again. Just get more stones!’”

No matter how great a costume, these designers know it won’t work unless the wearer is happy. “Week 1 is the hardest because we don’t know the stars yet and we have to be careful,” Gschwendtner says. “We under-design.” Lee continues, “We get football players, basketball players, astronauts, people who have never worn any type of costumes before, let alone performed on a full stage with millions of viewers. You have to consider how they feel and what they’re comfortable with.”

In the gallery below, check out the designers’ favorite looks.

For a more extended celebration of two decade of Dancing With the Stars, from exclusive interviews to retrospectives and must-see photos, pick up a copy of TV Guide Magazine’s Dancing With the Stars 20th Anniversary special issue, available for purchase online at DWTS.TVGM2025.com and on newsstands August 29.

'Dancing With the Stars' costumes
Adam Larkey/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images; Joey Foley/FilmMagic

Ladies in Red

Julianne Hough (right) wore this fringed dress for a Season 5 cha-cha, while Karina Smirnoff (left) sparkled in it for a Season 9 special Michael Jackson tribute.

WILLOW SHIELDS, MARK BALLAS ON DWTS
Adam TayloR/ABC

Colorful Camouf lage Tango

The Hunger Games actress Willow Shields joined pro Mark Ballas for an Argentine tango in Season 20. “The tango is more of a moody, dark, sultry kind of dance, so we usually use darker colors—red, black or purple,” explains Lee. “Mark wanted us to blend the costumes into the scenic design, which was a splattered colorful heart. We had to figure out how we could make the dancers disappear and camouflage into it [at the beginning], so it was like they were popping out of the painting when they started dancing. That was really a challenge.”

MARK BALLAS, LINDSEY STIRLING DANCING WITH THE STARS -
ABC/Eric McCandless

Beautiful Butterf ly Quickstep

“I feel like this is one of the best costumes we’ve done,” Lee says of the getup for pro Mark Ballas and violinist Lindsey Stirling in Season 25. “Usually, the quickstep is more traditional, done in a suit. Mark had this idea that they’re coming out of a cocoon, so we wanted to do a butterfly theme. On his suit we had an artist airbrush butterflies. His bow tie was a butterfly, the pocket square was a butterfly wing. It’s so artistic and imaginative. Daniela did a great job on Lindsay’s dress. Both costumes were so complementary and beautiful together.”

PAIGE VANZANT, MARK BALLAS DANCING WITH THE STARS -
ABC/Adam Taylor

Groovy Jazz Dance, Baby!

In Season 22, UFC fighter Paige VanZant and pro Mark Ballas danced a jazz routine to the theme song for the satirical Austin Powers spy films set in Swinging ’60s London. “What I love about them is the little details,” says Lee. “Having the British flag for the lining of the suit and painted on Mark’s shoes. We often customize shoes, covering them with fabrics that look like the suit’s. But this was just more character-y.” The white go-go boots are actually a tall sock with Paige’s shoe covered in the same fabric. Gschwendtner notes, “We fake boots because you can’t point your foot, and your footwork isn’t as clean.” 

VAL CHMERKOVSKY, XOCHITL GOMEZ ON DWTS
Disney/Eric McCandless

Mariachi Paso Doble

For the Disney theme night in Season 32, pro Max Chmerkovskiy and actress Xochitl Gomez danced a paso doble to a song from the animated feature Coco, giving Lee the opportunity to add a twist to the traditional men’s costume for that dance—a full mariachi outfit. “I always love a paso doble because the man is this matador, masculine, in a bolero jacket. We’ve done many different versions of it. What we did here is in keeping with that but with this Coco Disney vibe,” Lee says. “It’s not just a bolero because this animated character is in a mariachi band. But we couldn’t buy a regular mariachi outfit. We still had to build it because it had to be danceable.” 

JAMES HINCHCLIFFE, JENNA JOHNSON DANCING WITH THE STARS -
ABC/Eric McCandless

Wonderful Wiz Jazz

Race car driver James Hinchcliffe and pro Jenna Johnson’s Showstoppers Night jazz dance in Season 23 was inspired by The Wiz. “It wasn’t your traditional Wizard of Oz feel, but a modern twist. You do a little nod to it but don’t really do exactly the costume,” says Lee. Hinchcliffe was the Wizard, and for pro Alan Bersten (near left, with a troupe dancer, Hinchcliffe and Johnson), “I gave him a denim silver jean jacket. Having to dress our troupe, it becomes a whole spectacular. I love the themes; it makes it a little different.” Why silver, not ruby, slippers on Johnson’s Dorothy? Says Gschwendtner, “We didn’t want to be so on the nose!” 

DEREK HOUGH, SHAWN JOHNSON ON DWTS
Adam Taylor/ABC

Knight Rider Bhangra

In Season 15, producers decided to fuse disparate styles and themes, and Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson and pro Derek Hough “were supposed to marry the theme of Knight Rider with an Indian wedding dance,” recalls Gschwendtner. “That was probably the only time I thought we might not get an outfit in time.” The show didn’t have rights to Knight Rider, the mid-’80s TV series about a sentient, talking Firebird Trans Am, so they couldn’t do anything with a car and had to let the costumes say it all. “They had no choreography until Friday for a Monday show. We ended up doing an Indian-inspired outfit for her. We gave [Derek and Shawn] jackets with a light-up strip in the back to have that feeling of the car with blinking lights.”

SHANGELA DANCING WITH THE STARS - “Finale” – The four finalists perform their final two routines in hopes of winning the mirrorball trophy. Each couple will perform a redemption dance and an unforgettable freestyle routine. A new episode of “Dancing with the Stars”
ABC/Eric McCandless

Drag Freestyle

“Dressing [drag queen] Shangela was a whole new ball game for me,” says Gschwendtner of the Season 31 celeb, “but by the finale, we had her down. The designer also had to dress pro Gleb Savchenko as a woman. “That’s the one time I get to dress a boy!” Gschwendtner adds. “They both played the female part. There were two women dancing.” The hardest part was to create the correct proportions for a man in a female look. Plus, “It has to be a little bit over the top, because otherwise, why do we do it?” One key part: the foundation wear. “To make a man look like a woman takes a lot of undergarments!”

PETA MURGATROYD, GILLES MARINI STARS -
Adam Taylor /ABC

Heavy Metal Jive

“Peta and I had this idea that we wanted to do fringe pants, and I was like, ‘Why does nobody do metal fringe pants? It’d be so beautiful!’ We decided to do three colors: silver, gold and black. What we didn’t think about was what this will weigh!” says Gschwendtner of this look for pro Peta Murgatroyd, who was partnered with actor Gilles Marini for a Season 15 jive. “I was like, ‘I don’t think you can do this.’ But Peta loved them and said, ‘I’m going to.’ When she came offstage, she almost fell over because dancing in those pants was so hard. She was such a good sport. I still feel a little guilty.” 

DWTS
Disney/Christopher Willard

Len Goodman Tribute

“I’m Austrian. To see all these people in gowns reminded me a little bit of the ball in Vienna,” Gschwendtner says of the show’s honoring of longtime judge Len Goodman after his passing in 2023. “It was a tribute to Len, and they all looked dapper and beautiful. The costumes were classic—more traditional and a bit more of a ballroom element. That was a throwback to the old times of Dancing With the Stars. It was wonderful having some of the former pros back, like Karina Smirnoff. The dance, the memory of Len. It gave us goose bumps.” 

JOEY GRAZIADEI, JENNA JOHNSON “Premiere - 3301” – “Dancing with the Stars” returns for an all-new star-studded season! Co-hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough, the series returns for season 33, featuring 13 new celebrities who are ready to hit the ballroom floor. TUESDAY, SEPT. 17 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT/PDT, 7:00-9:00 p.m. CDT), on ABC. (Disney/Eric McCandless)
Disney/Eric McCandless

Fringed Cha-Cha

A top worn by pro Jenna Johnson, who was paired with Joey Graziadei of The Bachelor on Season 33, was made with “probably the most expensive fabric I bought for the stars—meshed with extra-long individual beaded fringe all over,” Gschwendtner says. “For two years I offered it to almost every dancer, and they were all like, ‘No, it’s too heavy, it’s too this, it’s too that.’” But on a call with the dance pair about their Week 1 cha-cha to “Dancin’ in the Country,” they all agreed, “It needs to be country and probably fringe, but with a modern vibe and a little bit different. And I’m like, ‘I have the fabric!’ I took a small piece, just enough to drape as a little top. It found a home.”

Dancing With the Stars




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Law Order SVU Season 21 Finale - Fin Lawsuit Wrongful Death Ice T
1
‘Law & Order: SVU’: Ice-T Says ‘Something Bad’ Happens to Fin in Premiere
Shawn Hatosy — 'Animal Kingdom'
2
‘Animal Kingdom’: Shawn Hatosy Admits He ‘Didn’t Love the Way It Ended’
Donald Trump, Kim Kardashian
3
Kim Kardashian’s Criticism of Donald Trump’s ICE Raids Elicits Homeland Security Response
Megyn Kelly, Blake Lively
4
Megyn Kelly Blasts Blake Lively for Subpoena Lively Denies Sending
Harry Potter - Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson
5
Chris Columbus Explains Why Reuniting ‘Harry Potter’ Cast Is Impossible