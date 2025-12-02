Season 34 of Dancing With the Stars may be over, but the fun in the ballroom continues on Dancing With the Holidays. The DWTS holiday special, which airs on Tuesday, December 2, is hosted by Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro, who will also be performing during the show.

Beloved DWTS pros, including Emma Slater, Jenna Johnson, Valentin Chmerkovskiy, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Britt Stewart, Rylee Arnold, and more, will be part of the televised special. There will even be some special appearances from past DWTS contestants, as well as adorable cameos from some of the kids of the cast.

The event will feature routines set to festive music, and there will also be a musical performance from Pentatonix (band member Scott Hoying was a Season 34 contestant).

Ribeiro teased the holiday special during the DWTS Season 34 finale on November 25, telling viewers, “Next Tuesday night, we are decking the halls and the ballroom for our first-ever holiday celebration. We’ll have exciting dances from our pros, surprise guests, and a performance from Pentatonix.”

Scroll down to check out photos of Dancing With the Holidays and make sure to tune in tonight!

Dancing With the Holidays, Tuesday, December 2, 8/7c, ABC