‘Dancing With the Holidays’: See Julianne Hough & More in ‘DWTS’ Holiday Special (PHOTOS)

Alyssa Norwin
TOP: JAXON WILLARD, BRANDON ARMSTRONG, VALENTIN CHMERKOVSKIY, EMMA SLATER, JULIANNE HOUGH, ALFONSO RIBEIRO, EZRA SOSA, WITNEY CARSON, PASHA PASHKOVBOTTOM: ALAN BERSTEN, BRITT STEWART, JENNA JOHNSON, JAN RAVNIK


Season 34 of Dancing With the Stars may be over, but the fun in the ballroom continues on Dancing With the Holidays. The DWTS holiday special, which airs on Tuesday, December 2, is hosted by Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro, who will also be performing during the show.

Beloved DWTS pros, including Emma Slater, Jenna Johnson, Valentin Chmerkovskiy, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Britt Stewart, Rylee Arnold, and more, will be part of the televised special. There will even be some special appearances from past DWTS contestants, as well as adorable cameos from some of the kids of the cast.

The event will feature routines set to festive music, and there will also be a musical performance from Pentatonix (band member Scott Hoying was a Season 34 contestant).

Ribeiro teased the holiday special during the DWTS Season 34 finale on November 25, telling viewers, “Next Tuesday night, we are decking the halls and the ballroom for our first-ever holiday celebration. We’ll have exciting dances from our pros, surprise guests, and a performance from Pentatonix.”

Scroll down to check out photos of Dancing With the Holidays and make sure to tune in tonight!

Dancing With the Holidays, Tuesday, December 2, 8/7c, ABC

JULIANNE HOUGH, DANIELLA KARAGACH, JENNA JOHNSON


Julianne Hough, Jenna Johnson, Daniella Karagach

Hough, Johnson, and Karagach perform a dazzling routine.

JENNA JOHNSON, VALENTIN CHMERKOVSKIY, JULIANNE HOUGH, HAILEY BILLS, JAXON WILLARD


Jenna Johnson, Val Chmerkovskiy, Julianne Hough, Hailey Bills, Jaxon Willard

Johnson, Chmerkovskiy, and Hough, along with troupe members Hailey Bills and Jaxon Willard, spread cheer from the skybox.

ALFONSO RIBEIRO, JULIANNE HOUGH, ANGELA UNKRICH


Alfonso Ribeiro, Julianne Hough, Unkrich Angela

Ribeiro and Hough take a moment to chat with his wife, Angela, and their three kids in the audience.

ALFONSO RIBEIRO, JULIANNE HOUGH, JENNA JOHNSON, VALENTIN CHMERKOVSKIY


Alfonso Ribeiro, Julianne Hough, Jenna Johnson, Val Chmerkovskiy

Johnson and Chmerkovskiy’s son, Rome, makes his TV debut!

TOP: JAXON WILLARD, ANDY RICHTER, EMMA SLATER, REGINALD VELJOHNSON, BRANDON ARMSTRONG BOTTOM: CARTER WILLIAMS, ONYE STEVENSON, JENNA JOHNSON, HAILEY BILLS


Andy Richter, Emma Slater, Reginald VelJohnson

Slater is joined by two of her previous partners, Andy Richter and Reginald VelJohnson, for a special performance.

JAN RAVNIK, BRITT STEWART, EZRA SOSA, RYLEE ARNOLD, BRANDON ARMSTRONG, WITNEY CARSON


Jan Ravnik, Stewart, Ezra Sosa, Arnold, Brandon Armstrong, and Witney Carson pair up for a dance.

 

ALFONSO RIBEIRO, JULIANNE HOUGH


Alfonso Ribeiro, Julianne Hough

Ribeiro and Hough are the hosting dream team!

ALFONSO RIBEIRO, RYLEE ARNOLD, JULIANNE HOUGH


Alfonso Ribeiro, Rylee Arnold, Julianne Hough

Arnold catches up with Hough and Ribeiro for a quick chat.

JENNA JOHNSON, VALENTIN CHMERKOVSKIY


Jenna Johnson, Val Chmerkovskiy

Johnson and Chmerkovskiy bring their chemistry to the ballroom with a holiday performance.

Dancing With the Stars key art

