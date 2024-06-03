10 ‘Criminal Minds’ Stars We Still Haven’t Seen on ‘Evolution’

Dan Clarendon
Comments
Jennifer Love Hewitt as Kate Callahan and Shemar Moore as Derek Morgan on 'Criminal Minds'
Richard Cartwright/CBS/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Criminal MindsEvolution is still underway, as the revived series returns for its second season on Paramount+ this Thursday, June 6.

We already know that Evolution Season 2 — or Criminal Minds Season 17, if you prefer — will welcome back almost everyone from Season 1, alongside series newcomers like Felicity Huffman, Clark Gregg, and Brian White.

But Evolution fans still haven’t seen some stars of the Criminal Minds’ original CBS run. Here are 10 who’ve been absent so far, some for good reason.

Criminal Minds: Evolution, 2-Episode Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, June 6, Paramount+

Mandy Patinkin
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Mandy Patinkin (Jason Gideon)

Patinkin, who recently starred in Death and Other Details, left Criminal Minds in Season 3, and Gideon was subsequently killed off-screen. It’s a long shot, but perhaps Patinkin will appear in Evolution flashbacks involving Gideon and his ex-wife.

Thomas Gibson
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for NAMM

Thomas Gibson (Aaron Hotchner)

Gibson’s return seems even more unlikely: The actor has only had racked up one onscreen acting role, a 2019 film titled Shadow Wolves, in the time since he was fired from Criminal Minds in 2016 following an on-set altercation with a producer.

Lola Glaudini
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Lola Glaudini (Elle Greenaway)

Greenaway probably won’t make a BAU comeback either, after shooting serial killer William Lee (Jason London) in cold blood in Season 2 and then leaving the unit. Still, Glaudini might have the time: She last appeared on screen in a 2022 SVU episode.

Shemar Moore
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Shemar Moore (Derek Morgan)

Moore, currently starring on S.W.A.T., is game to reprise the role of Morgan, who left the BAU in Season 11 for family time. “My schedule’s crazy, but if we were able to get creative, and I got an invitation, if they asked me to come visit, I would definitely do that,” the actor told us in February.

Matthew Gray Gubler
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Matthew Gray Gubler (Spencer Reid)

Despite the Spencer Reid nameplate spotted on set recently, Criminal Minds showrunner Erica Messer told us last month that the character, last reported to be on a classified assignment, won’t return for Evolution Season 2 because Gubler’s been busy with other projects.

Rachel Nichols
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Rachel Nichols (Ashley Seaver)

Nichols starred on Criminal Minds in the back half of Season 6 amid A.J. Cook’s break from the show, but her character had transferred to another unit by Season 7. The actor doesn’t appear to have ongoing filming commitments, though, so maybe a return is nigh.

Jeanne Tripplehorn
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Jeanne Tripplehorn (Alex Blake)

Tripplehorn played Blake in Seasons 8 and 9 before leaving at the end of her contract, as her character became haunted by memories of her son’s death. But Tripplehorn might be too busy for an Evolution turn: She recently signed on to star in the FX pilot The Sensitive Kind, per Deadline.

Daniel Henney
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Daniel Henney (Matt Simmons)

Like Reid, Simmons is currently on a classified assignment in the world of Criminal Minds. In real life, Henney has been occupied by his role on The Wheel of Time, as Messer mentioned to us in May.

Jennifer Love Hewitt
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jennifer Love Hewitt (Kate Callahan)

Hewitt played Callahan on Criminal Minds for just one season — Season 10 — before departing the series ahead of the birth of her second child. Now, however, Hewitt is a cast member on 9-1-1, so we doubt we’ll see Callahan any time soon.

Damon Gupton
David Livingston/Getty Images

Damon Gupton (Stephen Walker)

Gupton starred on Criminal Minds in Season 12 before getting replaced by Henney. Lately, however, Gupton has been starring in The Big Door Prize, and he’ll recur in the upcoming Paramount+ drama Happy Face, per Deadline, so his dance card might be full these days to make time for a flashback (since Walker was killed off).

Criminal Minds

Criminal Minds: Evolution

Damon Gupton

Daniel Henney

Jeanne Tripplehorn

Jennifer Love Hewitt

Lola Glaudini

Mandy Patinkin

Matthew Gray Gubler

Rachel Nichols

Shemar Moore

Thomas Gibson

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Wheel of Fortune puzzle
1
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Hits Back at Fans Who Said She Didn’t Answer Puzzle Correctly
Yasmine Al-Bustami, Barrett Doss, Jared Padalecki
2
9 Stars From This Season’s Canceled Shows We Hope Get Hired ASAP
Jack Wagner for the 'When Calls the Heart' aftershow
3
‘When Calls the Heart’: Jack Wagner Teases ‘Unexpected’ Reveal of Who Shot Lucas
Ken Jennings for 'Jeopardy !'
4
‘Jeopardy!’ Slammed by Country Music Fans Over ‘Incorrect’ Question
interview with the vampire season 2 episode 4
5
‘IWTV’: Jacob Anderson Explains Those Final Dream-stat Scenes