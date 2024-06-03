10 ‘Criminal Minds’ Stars We Still Haven’t Seen on ‘Evolution’

Criminal Minds’ Evolution is still underway, as the revived series returns for its second season on Paramount+ this Thursday, June 6.

We already know that Evolution Season 2 — or Criminal Minds Season 17, if you prefer — will welcome back almost everyone from Season 1, alongside series newcomers like Felicity Huffman, Clark Gregg, and Brian White.

But Evolution fans still haven’t seen some stars of the Criminal Minds’ original CBS run. Here are 10 who’ve been absent so far, some for good reason.

Criminal Minds: Evolution, 2-Episode Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, June 6, Paramount+