‘CMA Country Christmas’ 2025: See Megan Moroney, Lauren Daigle & More Performing (PHOTOS)

CMA Country Christmas is back for the 16th year in a row! The holiday collaboration between the Country Music Association and ABC began back in 2010 and will return on Tuesday, December 2, for its 2025 rendition.

This year’s event, which was pre-taped, is hosted by Jordan Davis and Lauren Daigle. Both stars will also be performing at the show, along with Riley Green, Lady A, Little Big Town, Parker McCollum, Megan Moroney, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Susan Tedeschi, Derek Trucks, and BeBe Winans.

Some of the artists will even be taking the stage twice during the hour-long special, which was filmed in front of a live audience in Nashville earlier this year. This will be Daigle and Davis’ first time co-hosting the event.

CMA Country Christmas, Tuesday, December 2, 9/8c, ABC (streaming next day on Hulu and Disney+)