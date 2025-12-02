‘CMA Country Christmas’ 2025: See Megan Moroney, Lauren Daigle & More Performing (PHOTOS)

Alyssa Norwin
Comments
Lauren Daigle and Megan Moroney
Disney/Connie Chornuk

CMA Country Christmas is back for the 16th year in a row! The holiday collaboration between the Country Music Association and ABC began back in 2010 and will return on Tuesday, December 2, for its 2025 rendition.

This year’s event, which was pre-taped, is hosted by Jordan Davis and Lauren Daigle. Both stars will also be performing at the show, along with Riley Green, Lady A, Little Big Town, Parker McCollum, Megan Moroney, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Susan Tedeschi, Derek Trucks, and BeBe Winans.

Some of the artists will even be taking the stage twice during the hour-long special, which was filmed in front of a live audience in Nashville earlier this year. This will be Daigle and Davis’ first time co-hosting the event.

Scroll down to check out photos of all of the performers onstage at the special.

CMA Country Christmas, Tuesday, December 2, 9/8c, ABC (streaming next day on Hulu and Disney+)

DEREK TRUCKS, SUSAN TEDESCHI, BEBE WINANS
Disney/Connie Chornuk

Derek Trucks, Susan Tedeschi, BeBe Winans

Derek Trucks, Susan Tedeschi, and BeBe Winans perform “Children, Go Where I send Thee.”

LAUREN DAIGLE
Disney/Connie Chornuk

Lauren Daigle

Lauren Daigle performing a medley of “Jingle Bells,” “What Child Is This,” and “Winter Wonderland” with Preservation Hall Jazz Band.

LADY A
Disney/Connie Chornuk

Lady A

Lady A performing “Wouldn’t Be Christmas.”

LITTLE BIG TOWN
Disney/Connie Chornuk

Little Big Town

Little Big Town performing “If We Make It Through December.”

RILEY GREEN
Disney/Connie Chornuk

Riley Green

Riley Green performing “Christmas to Me.”

MEGAN MORONEY
Disney/Connie Chornuk

Megan Moroney

Megan Moroney performing “All I Want for Christmas Is a Cowboy.”

JORDAN DAVIS, LAUREN DAIGLE
Disney/Robby Klein

Jordan Davis, Lauren Daigle

Jordan Davis and Lauren Daigle host CMA Country Christmas.

LITTLE BIG TOWN, JORDAN DAVIS
Disney/Connie Chornuk

Little Big Town, Jordan Davis

Little Big Town and Jordan Davis perform “Go Tell It on the Mountain.”

PARKER MCCOLLUM
Disney/Connie Chornuk

Parker McCollum

Parker McCollum performing “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town.”

LADY A
Disney/Connie Chornuk

Lady A

Lady A performing “Angels (Glory to God).

CMA Country Christmas key art
Lauren Daigle

Lauren Daigle

Jordan Davis

Jordan Davis

Riley Green

Riley Green

Lady A

Lady A

Little Big Town

Little Big Town

Parker McCollum

Parker McCollum

Megan Moroney

Megan Moroney

Preservation Hall Jazz Band

Susan Tedeschi

Derek Trucks

BeBe Winans

BeBe Winans

Full Cast & Crew

ABC

Special

2023

TVPG

Holiday

Special

Music

Country

Latest Headlines

More CMA Country Christmas ›

CMA Country Christmas

BeBe Winans

Jordan Davis

Lady A

Lauren Daigle

Little Big Town

Megan Moroney

Parker McCollum

Riley Green




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Jon Lindstrom - 'Beyond the Gates'
1
Jon Lindstrom Breaks Down His ‘General Hospital’ Return as Kevin Collins
2
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans React After Shocking Harrison Whitaker Result
Jeopardy! champion KEn Jennings and Nancy Zerg (right) who defeated him after 74 games
3
‘Jeopardy!’: What Happened to Nancy Zerg, the Woman Who Beat Ken Jennings?
Scott Jennings, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas
4
Scott Jennings Responds to Michael Douglas & Catherine Zeta-Jones After Attacking Son
Ruth Wilson, Idris Elba — 'Luther' Season 1 Episode 2
5
Ruth Wilson Is Thrilled to Return as Alice in New ‘Luther’ Movie