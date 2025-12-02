More ‘Dancing,’ the Fall of Sean Combs, ‘Murder in a Small Town’ Finale, CMA Country Christmas

Disney/Eric McCandless

Dancing With the Stars

Special 8/7c

The Len Goodman Mirrorball has been rewarded — did anyone doubt it would go to Robert Irwin? — and the confetti swept up following a successful 34th season, but Dancing With the Stars isn’t finished quite yet. Capitalizing on the ratings resurgence, the show returns for a holiday special, with pros joined by surprise guests for new routines set to yuletide favorites as hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough return to the ballroom stage. Among the scheduled performers: Pentatonix, featuring Season 34 contestant Scott Hoying.

Getty Images

Sean Combs: The Reckoning

Documentary Premiere

A four-part docuseries exposes the “really bad deeds” that led to hip-hop mogul Sean Combs’ undoing in a New York courtroom. The film, directed by Alexandria Stapleton and executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Johnson, features footage shot with Combs’ cooperation in the week before his arrest and indictment stunned the music world. The Reckoning charts Combs’ rise through his uncannily named Bad Boy Entertainment as he launched many notable careers and, with testimony from associates who knew him all too well, succumbed to his darkest urges.

Kailey Schwerman / Fox

Murder in a Small Town

Season Finale 8/7c

A clue left at the scene of Gibsons’s latest puzzling death, staged to look like an accident, leads police chief Karl (Rossif Sutherland) to link this mystery to a long-unsolved case that has haunted his girlfriend and interim mayor Cassandra (Kristin Kreuk) all season long. The Season 2 finale sheds new light on a string of related murders, which has also caught the attention of Karl’s nosy photographer daughter, Holly (Dakota Guppy). He warns both of the women in his life to leave the crime-solving to the professionals, but will they listen?

Disney

CMA Country Christmas

Special 9/8c

A tradition for the last 16 years — and isn’t the yuletide season all about tradition? — country-music stars gather before a live audience in Nashville to celebrate the season in song. Lauren Daigle and Jordan Davis are the hosts, performing on a roster that includes Lady A, Little Big Town, Megan Moroney, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, gospel great BeBe Winans, and many more.

Alisha Wetherill/Prime Video

Oh. What. Fun.

Movie Premiere

Michelle Pfeiffer lets her hair down in a holiday comedy as Claire, an overburdened and underappreciated mom who is mistakenly left home alone by the rest of the family. Unlike Kevin McCallister from the iconic Home Alone, she doesn’t stay at home but embarks on a cross-country adventure to claim the attention she feels is her due. “I can’t decide if she’s an icon or a train wreck,” mulls a member of her extended family. We’re thinking the former. The stacked supporting cast includes Denis Leary, Jason Schwartzman, Eva Longoria, Felicity Jones, Chloë Grace Moretz, Danielle Brooks, Devery Jacobs, and Joan Chen.

