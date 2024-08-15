33 ‘Claim to Fame’ Clue Wall Items You Might’ve Missed

We’re nearing the home stretch of Claim to Fame‘s third season, and at this point, most of the cast’s celebrity relatives have been identified on the show. Even those that haven’t yet been guessed on-screen have been sleuthed out by the internet. The crop of contestants’ celebrity relatives this year included a variety of stars: musicians across the genres, legendary actors from multiple generations, and even a celebrated news anchor.

Now that most of those A-listers’ identities have been figured out, we wanted to turn back to the Clue Wall that started it all this season and see what we might’ve missed the first time around.

Below, you’ll find the clues we discerned from the Claim to Fame Season 3 Clue Wall (spoilers ahead, obviously), but be sure to check out TV Insider’s zoomable version of the Clue Wall, too, and hit the comments to let us know what you find!

Clue Wall - Molly Ringwald The Breakfast Club
ABC

This is most obviously a nod to The Breakfast Club, one of Molly Ringwald’s (aka Naomi Burns’ cousin) most famous movies, but it could also relate to Robin Roberts’ (aka Bianca’s aunt) breakfast-time show Good Morning America.

Clue Wall - Marlon Brando Apocalypse Now
ABC

This toy soldier is likely referencing Apocalypse Now, the Vietnam War-era film  Marlon Brando (Shane’s grandfather) famously starred in.

Clue Wall - Jamie Lee Curtis Halloween
ABC

No doubt this butcher knife is a dead giveaway (see what we did there) to Jamie Lee Curtis (Raphael aka Miguel’s aunt) the seminal scream queen in Halloween.

Clue Wall - MIchael Bolton Hercues
ABC

Michael Bolton (Adam’s uncle) recorded the theme song for Disney’s 1997 animated film Hercules, one character of which was — you guessed it! — Pegasus.

Clue Wall - Jon Cryer Hot Shots plane
ABC

Jon Cryer (Gracie Lou’s uncle) starred in the 1991 Top Gun parody Hot Shots! which featured jets just like this one.

Clue Wall - Marc Anthony Jelly Low

Even Nael Zayas aka Danny thought this jar of jelly being low on the Clue Wall was a nod to his uncle Marc Anthony’s ex, J-Lo.

Clue Wall - John Mellencamp Rock in the USA
ABC

We’re reminded of “Rock in the U.S.A.” by John Mellencamp (dad to Hu with this patriotic flag.

Clue Wall - Trace Adkins Cowboy Hat
ABC

Just about every picture of Trace Adkins (Mackenzie’s dad) in existence has him in a cowboy hat, so this is definitely Mackenzie’s dad’s clue (even if he usually goes for black stetsons instead of white).

Clue Wall - Robin Roberts Basketball
ABC

This basketball net simply has to be a reference to Robin Roberts, who was a record-making college player and worked as an ESPN sportscaster for years.

Clue Wall - Jon Stamos Greek
ABC

This has John Stamos written all over it. The actor is of Greek heritage (his family’s surname was original Stamotopoulos), and he also starred in a commercial for Greek yogurt once.

Clue Wall - Michael Jackson Scarecrow and John Mellencamp Scarecrow album
ABC

The Claim to Famers figured this one to be a nod to Michael Jackson’s (Sigmund Jackson aka Dedrick’s uncle) The Wiz character, but it could also be a nod to John Mellencamp’s Scarecrow album.

Clue Wall - Michael Jackson Moon
ABC

No doubt this moon clue is a play on Michael Jackson’s famous moonwalk dance.

Clue Wall - Molly Ringwald Sixteen Candles 3
ABC

This car is definitely reminiscent of the red Porsche driven by Jack Ryan in Sixteen Candles, a film starring Molly Ringwald.

Clue Wall - Jon Cryer half man
ABC

This could be another nod to Marlon Brando’s Apocalypse Now, but it could also be a wink at the “half men” part of Jon Cryer’s Two and a Half Men.

Clue Wall - Molly Ringwald Sixteen Candles 2

The school bus was also a major part of Sixteen Candles and a very memorable (for better or for worse) scene with Molly Ringwald.

Clue Wall - John Mellencamp Cherry Bomb
ABC

This could be either a cherry (and thus a nod to John Mellencamp’s “Cherry Bomb” song) or it could be an apple (as a potential nod to Michael Bolton’s ex, Desperate Housewives star Nicolette Sheridan).

Clue Wall - Marlon Brando Mutiny on the Bounty
ABC

This has Mutiny on the Bounty written all over it, which was a 1962 naval drama starring Marlon Brando.

Clue Wall - Molly Ringwald Fresh horses
ABC

Could this be a wink to the 1988 film Fresh Horses, starring Molly Ringwald

Clue Wall - Trace Adkins Honky Tonk
ABC

This horn has just gotta be a clever reference to Trace Adkins’ hit song, “Honky Tonk Bandonkadonk,” right?!

Clue Wall - John Stamos san francisco full house and Marlon Brando streetcar
ABC

This particular vehicle could conjure up memories of A Streetcar Named Desire, starring Marlon Brando, or it could make you think of San Francisco and the Full House intro featuring John Stamos.

Clue Wall - Trace Adkins every light
ABC

Trace Adkins sings a lot about lightbulbs in his hit song “Every Light in the House.”

Clue Wall - Marc Anthony Maracas
ABC

These maracas might’ve been used by Raphael Curtis aka Miguel to convince others his celebrity relative was Antonio Banderas, but they probably really relate to Marc Anthony whose salsa songs sometimes include the instrument.

Clue Wall - Marlon Brando Last Tango in Paris
ABC

Another Marlon Brando-related clue is this Eiffel Tower paperweight, which reminds of Last Tango in Paris.

Clue Wall - Molly Ringwald Sixteen Candles
ABC

This floral headdress looks an awful lot like the one Molly Ringwald wore in Sixteen Candles.

Clue Wall - Jon Cryer NCIS
ABC

This stethoscope has just gotta by a sly nod to Jon Cryer’s NCIS counterpart Dr. Cyril Taft, who was often shown wearing one.

Clue Wall - Molly Ringwald Strike It Rich
ABC

The contestants figured out that this pile of cash might refer to Molly Ringwald’s 1990 romantic comedy Strike It Rich.

Clue Wall - Jamie Lee Curtis Prom Night
ABC

Another horror film bona fide for Jamie Lee Curtis is Prom Night, the promotional materials of which very famously featured her in a tiara.

Clue Wall - Robin Roberts Tennis 2
ABC

Among her many talents, Robin Roberts grew up playing tennis.

Clue Wall - Robin Roberts Tennis

Here’s another tennis clue that might point to Robin Roberts’ sports history.

Clue Wall - Molly Ringwald pink
ABC

This screams Pretty in Pink, which starred both Molly Ringwald and Jon Cryer.

Clue Wall - Jon Cryer ducky
ABC

Even Jon Cryer knew there’d be a duck as a clue to reference his iconic ’80s role as Duckie in Pretty in Pink.

Clue Wall - John Stamos sunglasses
ABC

Uncle Jesse loves his sunglasses and so does Jon Stamos in real life. This is definitely a clue to his identity.

Clue Wall - Michael Bolton
ABC

Of the musicians in the celebrity relatives’ pool this season, this guitar clue could relate to all of them. Michael Jackson, Michael Bolton, Marc Anthony, and John Mellencamp all play.

