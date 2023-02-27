‘Citadel’: See Richard Madden & Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Spies With a Secret Past (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in 'Citadel'
Courtesy of Prime Video

In the world of spies, it’s unclear who or what you can trust… including what you know about yourself? Such is the case for Citadel, a new global spy series in which operatives have had their minds erased.

Prime Video has announced that Citadel, starring Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Stanley Tucci, and Lesley Manville, will premiere on Friday, April 28, with the first two episodes. Episodes will then be released on a weekly basis through May 26. Check out photos of the stars above and below.

The series is executive produced by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO and showrunner David Weil. In the series, Citadel is an independent global spy agency tasked to uphold the safety and security of all people which gets destroyed by operatives of Manticore, a powerful syndicate manipulating the world from the shadows. Elite agents Mason Kane (Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Chopra Jonas) narrowly escaped with their lives and had their memories wiped. Since then, they’ve remained hidden, building new lives under new identities, without remembering their pasts.

Eight years later, Mason is tracked down by his former Citadel colleague Bernard Orlick (Tucci), in need of his help preventing Manticore from establishing a new world order. Mason seeks out his former partner, Nadia, and the two spies embark on a mission that takes them around the world in an effort to stop Manticore, all while contending with a relationship built on secrets, lies, and a dangerous-yet-undying love.

Citadel‘s cast also includes Manville as Dahlia Archer, Osy Ikhile as Carter Spence, Ashleigh Cummings as Abby Conroy, Roland Møller as Anders Silje and Davik Silje, and Caoilinn Springall as Hendrix Conroy.

New 'Bosch' Spinoff Series in the Works at Amazon
Related

New 'Bosch' Spinoff Series in the Works at Amazon

From Amazon Studios and the Russo Brothers’ AGBO, Citadel is executive produced by Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, and Scott Nemes for AGBO, with David Weil serving as showrunner and executive producer. Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, and Scott Rosenberg executive produce for Midnight Radio. Newton Thomas Sigel and Patrick Moran also serve as executive producers.

Citadel is kicking off a landmark global franchise executive produced by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO. These series traverse the globe with interconnected stories, each locally created, produced, and filmed in-region, and starring top talent. Series are already underway in Italy and India, respectively, starring Matilda De Angelis, Varun Dhawan, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Check out the photos from Citadel below.

Citadel, Series Premiere, Friday, April 28, Prime Video

Priyanka Chopra Jonas in 'Citadel'
Courtesy of Prime Video

Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas)

Richard Madden in 'Citadel'
Courtesy of Prime Video

Mason Kane (Richard Madden)

Stanley Tucci in 'Citadel'
Courtesy of Prime Video

Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci)

Lesley Manville in 'Citadel'
Courtesy of Prime Video

Dahlia Archer (Lesley Manville)

Richard Madden in 'Citadel'
Courtesy of Prime Video

That file says Nadia’s dead…

Priyanka Chopra Jonas in 'Citadel'
Courtesy of Prime Video

What happened?

Stanley Tucci and Richard Madden in 'Citadel'
Courtesy of Prime Video

Bernard and Mason

Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in 'Citadel'
Courtesy of Prime Video

Mason and Nadia

Citadel

Priyanka Chopra

Richard Madden

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
SAG Awards 2023 TV Winners Jessica Chastain, Jeremy Allen White, 'Abbott Elementary'
1
SAG Awards 2023: The Complete List of TV Winners
Andrew Garfield, Amy Poehler, Adam Scott, and Ke Huy Quan at the 2023 SAG Awards
2
SAG Awards 2023: The 9 Must-See Moments of the Night
3
Hayden Panettiere & Family Reveal Jansen’s Cause of Death
Ike Barinholtz - 'History of the world part ll'
4
Why ‘History of the World, Part II’ Is the Riotous Follow-up Fans Craved
Jenna Ortega, Tyler James Williams, and Zendaya at the 2023 SAG Awards
5
See the Stars on the 2023 SAG Awards Red Carpet