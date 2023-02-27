In the world of spies, it’s unclear who or what you can trust… including what you know about yourself? Such is the case for Citadel, a new global spy series in which operatives have had their minds erased.

Prime Video has announced that Citadel, starring Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Stanley Tucci, and Lesley Manville, will premiere on Friday, April 28, with the first two episodes. Episodes will then be released on a weekly basis through May 26. Check out photos of the stars above and below.

The series is executive produced by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO and showrunner David Weil. In the series, Citadel is an independent global spy agency tasked to uphold the safety and security of all people which gets destroyed by operatives of Manticore, a powerful syndicate manipulating the world from the shadows. Elite agents Mason Kane (Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Chopra Jonas) narrowly escaped with their lives and had their memories wiped. Since then, they’ve remained hidden, building new lives under new identities, without remembering their pasts.

Eight years later, Mason is tracked down by his former Citadel colleague Bernard Orlick (Tucci), in need of his help preventing Manticore from establishing a new world order. Mason seeks out his former partner, Nadia, and the two spies embark on a mission that takes them around the world in an effort to stop Manticore, all while contending with a relationship built on secrets, lies, and a dangerous-yet-undying love.

Citadel‘s cast also includes Manville as Dahlia Archer, Osy Ikhile as Carter Spence, Ashleigh Cummings as Abby Conroy, Roland Møller as Anders Silje and Davik Silje, and Caoilinn Springall as Hendrix Conroy.

From Amazon Studios and the Russo Brothers’ AGBO, Citadel is executive produced by Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, and Scott Nemes for AGBO, with David Weil serving as showrunner and executive producer. Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, and Scott Rosenberg executive produce for Midnight Radio. Newton Thomas Sigel and Patrick Moran also serve as executive producers.

Citadel is kicking off a landmark global franchise executive produced by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO. These series traverse the globe with interconnected stories, each locally created, produced, and filmed in-region, and starring top talent. Series are already underway in Italy and India, respectively, starring Matilda De Angelis, Varun Dhawan, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Check out the photos from Citadel below.

Citadel, Series Premiere, Friday, April 28, Prime Video