Priyanka Chopra Jonas Spy Thriller ‘Citadel,’ ‘Jeopardy!’ Host Swap, Dianna Agron in Peril, Jude Law Is Captain Hook
Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are ex-spies who had their memories wiped and are now called upon to stop a new world order in Citadel. There’s a last chance to catch Ken Jennings on Jeopardy! before Mayim Bialik takes over hosting duties until July. Ex-Glee star Dianna Agron is a woman in peril at an experimental fertility clinic in horror thriller Clock. Jude Law struts his stuff as Captain Hook in live-action movie Peter Pan & Wendy.
Citadel
New spy series stars Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas as former elite agents who had their memories erased by the agency they worked for, and for the past eight years have built new lives under new identities, unaware of their pasts. Then, one day an ex-colleague (Stanley Tucci) at the Citadel spy agency where they used to work comes calling on them to prevent a mysterious organization called Manticore from establishing a new world order. Lesley Manville also stars in this thriller, which premieres with two episodes today followed by one each Friday through May 26.
Jeopardy!
When is affable host Ken Jennings’ final episode for the season? The answer is today! Starting Monday, Mayim Bialik steps back up to the podium, where she’ll lead the game show until the end of July. If you don’t think you can last that long without Ken, you will soon be able to catch him hosting Jeopardy! Masters, which premieres May 8 on ABC.
Clock
Psychological thriller from Alexis Jacknow stars ex-Glee star Dianna Agron as Ella, a woman who enrolls in a clinical trial to try to fix her seemingly broken biological clock after she feels pressure from friends and family to have children. But when she undergoes experimental treatments at a remote fertility clinic her life begins to spiral out of control. Jay Ali and Melora Hardin costar.
Peter Pan & Wendy
Live-action remake of Disney’s 1953 animated favorite Peter Pan, which stars Jude Law as Captain Hook and Yara Shahidi as Tinker Bell. The story introduces Wendy Darling (Ever Anderson), a young girl afraid to leave her childhood home behind, who meets Peter Pan (Alexander Molony), a boy who refuses to grow up. Alongside her brothers John (Joshua Pickering) and Michael (Jacobi Jupe), Wendy travels with Peter to the magical world of Neverland. The cast also includes Jim Gaffigan, Alan Tudyk and Molly Parker.
INSIDE FRIDAY TV:
- Grand Crew (8/7c, NBC): Back-to-back episodes send Season 2 of the vino-loving sitcom out with a clink. First, Noah (Echo Kellum) finds himself in a very sex-positive relationship, and real-estate pro Nicky (Nicole Byer) discovers that unicorn: Anthony’s (Aaron Jennings) dream home. Then, it’s a group wine-tasting where Noah and Sherm (Carl Tart) compete!
- Couples Therapy (8/7c, Showtime): The unscripted series’ third season resumes with caring psychologist and psychoanalyst Dr. Orna Guralnik trying to help troubled long-term couples. Among her patients: two ex-Mormons dealing with past and present disloyalties and a man unwilling to own the damage from cheating.
- Dateline NBC (9/8c, NBC): Keith Morrison investigates the case of a Texas mom-of-four whose fifth husband died in mysterious circumstances, five years after she fatally shot her then fiance.
- King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch (Streaming on Netflix): New series goes inside a leading auction house specializing in rare collectibles and sports memorabilia.
- Frog and Toad (Streaming on Apple): New animated kids and family series boasts a stellar voice cast including Nat Faxon and Kevin Michael Richardson.