Priyanka Chopra Jonas Spy Thriller ‘Citadel,’ ‘Jeopardy!’ Host Swap, Dianna Agron in Peril, Jude Law Is Captain Hook

Citadel

Series Premiere

New spy series stars Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas as former elite agents who had their memories erased by the agency they worked for, and for the past eight years have built new lives under new identities, unaware of their pasts. Then, one day an ex-colleague (Stanley Tucci) at the Citadel spy agency where they used to work comes calling on them to prevent a mysterious organization called Manticore from establishing a new world order. Lesley Manville also stars in this thriller, which premieres with two episodes today followed by one each Friday through May 26.

Jeopardy!

When is affable host Ken Jennings’ final episode for the season? The answer is today! Starting Monday, Mayim Bialik steps back up to the podium, where she’ll lead the game show until the end of July. If you don’t think you can last that long without Ken, you will soon be able to catch him hosting Jeopardy! Masters, which premieres May 8 on ABC.

Clock

Movie Premiere

Psychological thriller from Alexis Jacknow stars ex-Glee star Dianna Agron as Ella, a woman who enrolls in a clinical trial to try to fix her seemingly broken biological clock after she feels pressure from friends and family to have children. But when she undergoes experimental treatments at a remote fertility clinic her life begins to spiral out of control. Jay Ali and Melora Hardin costar.

Peter Pan & Wendy

Movie Premiere

Live-action remake of Disney’s 1953 animated favorite Peter Pan, which stars Jude Law as Captain Hook and Yara Shahidi as Tinker Bell. The story introduces Wendy Darling (Ever Anderson), a young girl afraid to leave her childhood home behind, who meets Peter Pan (Alexander Molony), a boy who refuses to grow up. Alongside her brothers John (Joshua Pickering) and Michael (Jacobi Jupe), Wendy travels with Peter to the magical world of Neverland. The cast also includes Jim Gaffigan, Alan Tudyk and Molly Parker.

