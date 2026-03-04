‘CIA’ First Look: Nikki’s Back in the Field — and in Trouble! (PHOTOS)

Nikki (Necar Zadegan) doesn’t like being out of the field, and an upcoming CIA episode will put her back in the life she left behind when she became the deputy chief of station.

TV Insider has an exclusive first look at and the details for the Monday, March 9, episode, titled “Bridge of Lies.” CBS teases, “When a deeply embedded US intelligence officer is detained in Hong Kong, Nikki insists on traveling there to bring him home. But when her cover is blown, the team must work tirelessly to get her back to New York.” Jeremy Sisto, who appeared in the series premiere, once again brings his FBI character, Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine, to the offshoot.

The photos, which you can check out below, offer a look at Nikki in the field, alongside guest star Carlo Marks, as well as CIA Case Officer Colin Glass (Tom Ellis) and FBI Special Agent Bill Goodman (Nick Gehlfuss) snooping around.

“We’re going to get to do a lot of fun things within the story because she has got this uncertainty about this new position she’s taken on,” Zadegan told us of her character ahead of the premiere. “She kind of has this La Femme Nikita backstory where she’s been in the field and working alone in the field. Whenever people make detours in their career, there are always kind of personal reasons for that. And I’m sure we’ll discover what those reasons are for her. But she’s decided now to come on and take a more kind of stable job, let’s call it, and also work with a team, which seems to be taking to quite well, but those things offer challenges and offer her character uncertainty all the time. And so we’ll get to see in subsequent episodes how she kind of gets sucked back into the field. And so we’ll get to do a lot of undercover stuff, and it’ll be very fun fantasy, spy storytelling.”

Added showrunner Mike Weiss, “Her struggle in Season 1 is her desire to still be out in the field, which can be dangerous and becomes even more dangerous once people out there in the spy game understand who you are. You’re now actually a bigger target for someone to take down, now that you’re the deputy chief of station.”

Scroll down to check out our first-look photos from this episode

CIA, Mondays, 10/9c, CBS