‘CIA’ First Look: Nikki’s Back in the Field — and in Trouble! (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Necar Zadegan as Deputy Chief of Station Nikki Reynard — 'CIA' Season 1 Episode 3 'Bridge of Lies'
Exclusive
Mark Schafer/CBS

Nikki (Necar Zadegan) doesn’t like being out of the field, and an upcoming CIA episode will put her back in the life she left behind when she became the deputy chief of station.

TV Insider has an exclusive first look at and the details for the Monday, March 9, episode, titled “Bridge of Lies.” CBS teases, “When a deeply embedded US intelligence officer is detained in Hong Kong, Nikki insists on traveling there to bring him home. But when her cover is blown, the team must work tirelessly to get her back to New York.” Jeremy Sisto, who appeared in the series premiere, once again brings his FBI character, Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine, to the offshoot.

The photos, which you can check out below, offer a look at Nikki in the field, alongside guest star Carlo Marks, as well as CIA Case Officer Colin Glass (Tom Ellis) and FBI Special Agent Bill Goodman (Nick Gehlfuss) snooping around.

“We’re going to get to do a lot of fun things within the story because she has got this uncertainty about this new position she’s taken on,” Zadegan told us of her character ahead of the premiere. “She kind of has this La Femme Nikita backstory where she’s been in the field and working alone in the field. Whenever people make detours in their career, there are always kind of personal reasons for that. And I’m sure we’ll discover what those reasons are for her. But she’s decided now to come on and take a more kind of stable job, let’s call it, and also work with a team, which seems to be taking to quite well, but those things offer challenges and offer her character uncertainty all the time. And so we’ll get to see in subsequent episodes how she kind of gets sucked back into the field. And so we’ll get to do a lot of undercover stuff, and it’ll be very fun fantasy, spy storytelling.”

Inside the 'CIA' Partnership of Tom Ellis & Nick Gehlfuss
Related

Inside the 'CIA' Partnership of Tom Ellis & Nick Gehlfuss

Added showrunner Mike Weiss, “Her struggle in Season 1 is her desire to still be out in the field, which can be dangerous and becomes even more dangerous once people out there in the spy game understand who you are. You’re now actually a bigger target for someone to take down, now that you’re the deputy chief of station.”

Scroll down to check out our first-look photos from this episode, then let us know what you’re hoping to see in the comments section below.

CIA, Mondays, 10/9c, CBS

Necar Zadegan as Deputy Chief of Station Nikki Reynard — 'CIA' Season 1 Episode 3
Mark Schafer/CBS

Nikki gets to use some of her old undercover skills in this episode

Carlo Marks as Eddie Montrose and Necar Zadegan as Deputy Chief of Station Nikki Reynard — 'CIA' Season 1 Episode 3
Mark Schafer/CBS

Carlo Marks guest stars as Eddie Montrose, but how is he connected to Nikki?

Tom Ellis as CIA Case Officer Colin Glass — 'CIA' Season 1 Episode 3
Mark Schafer/CBS

Where’s Colin exactly?

Nick Gehlfuss as Special Agent Bill Goodman and Tom Ellis as CIA Case Officer Colin Glass — 'CIA' Season 1 Episode 3
Mark Schafer/CBS

Yes, let the guy with the gun go first

CIA key art
Tom Ellis

Tom Ellis

Nick Gehlfuss

Nick Gehlfuss

Necar Zadegan

Necar Zadegan

Natalee Linez

Natalee Linez

Full Cast & Crew

CBS

Series

TV14

Crime drama

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More CIA ›

CIA

Carlo Marks

Necar Zadegan

Nick Gehlfuss

Tom Ellis




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Hoda Kotb and Chuck Adams on the October 2, 2025, episode of NBC's 'Today'; Savannah Guthrie and Nancy Guthrie, Instagram, December 27, 2025.
1
Hoda Kotb Recalls Similar Missing Persons Case to Nancy Guthrie
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes attend the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront at Pier 36 on May 17, 2022, in New York City; George Stephanopoulos speaks at the 92nd Street Y on September 12, 2023, in New York City; Robin Roberts films 'Good Morning America' at Central Park on July 13, 2012, in New York City
2
How ‘GMA’ Has Dealt With Its Stars’ Tragedies on Air
Joy Behar and Elisabeth Hasselbeck
3
Joy Behar & Elisabeth Hasselbeck’s ‘The View’ Reunion Comes With an Awkward Comment
Scott Speedman as RJ Decker — 'RJ Decker' Series Premiere
4
Scott Speedman Breaks Down Shocking Reveal in ‘RJ Decker’ Premiere
Logan Marshall-Green as Pete Calvin, Arielle Kebbel as Belle, and Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton — 'Marshals'
5
‘Marshals’ Premiere Is Most-Watched New CBS Scripted Series Since 2018