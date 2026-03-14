Marco Grazzini Talks ‘Virgin River’ Exit, Raves About ‘Wonderful Opportunity’

Dan Clarendon
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Marco Grazzini as Mike Valenzuela, Zibby Allen as Brie Sheridan, Colin Lawrence as Preacher, Kandyse McClure as Kaia in 'Virgin River' Season 6
Courtesy of Netflix

What To Know

  • Marco Grazzini, who played Mike Valenzuela on Virgin River since Season 2, is exiting the series and will not return for Season 8.
  • Mike’s storyline concluded in Season 7 with the end of his relationship with Brie and the start of a new romance with Victoria.
  • Grazzini praised the show’s cast and community appeal, and he is moving on to new projects

Warning: The article below contains major Virgin River Season 7 spoilers.

Virgin River will be returning for Season 8, but Marco Grazzini’s time on the Netflix series has come to a close — for now, at least.

Grazzini, who played Mike Valenzuela on the romantic drama, spoke out about his exit in a statement to Deadline.

“Character departures are very common in this business — especially on a long-running and beloved series like Virgin River,” Grazzini said in a statement. “It’s been a wonderful opportunity to play Mike for six seasons. I have nothing but love for the cast, crew, and especially the phenomenal fans who make the show so special. I’m excited for this new chapter in my career.”

Marco Grazzini as Mike Valenzuela in episode 602 of Virgin River

Netflix

In Virgin River’s seventh season, Mike split with longtime love Brie Sheridan (Zibby Allen) after her affair with firefighter Dan Brady (Benjamin Hollingsworth) and her rejection of Mike’s marriage proposal. But the detective did sleuth out new love with medical board investigator Victoria (Sara Canning).

“It did kind of feel like, especially with dissolving the love triangle and giving Mike a new love interest, that his character might have run his course for this part of the series,” Virgin River showrunner Patrick Sean Smith previously told TV Insider. “And I’d always love to have Mike back. … Unfortunately, Marco won’t be returning in Season 8, but I would love to have him back for the right reasons.”

Other cast departures ahead of Season 8 — which doesn’t yet have a release date — include Lauren Hammersley (Charmaine Roberts) and Rachel Drance (Marley Thurston).

 

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Grazzini, who joined Virgin River in Season 2, recently told House of Solo that the series’ appeal starts with the cast. “From the main cast to the day players who’ve popped in for one scene, everyone has brought such human and real performances that reflect what people out there are actually experiencing in real life,” he explained. “There’s also an element of comfort in watching the show, compounded by the small-town setting and idyllic community. Yes — all of those things combined with the gossip, sex, and scandalous cliffhangers, of course.”

The actor has recently appeared in the Hallmark movie Betty’s Bad Luck in Love and Hallmark Mystery movies Christmas Under the Lights and Haunted Harmony Mysteries: Murder at C. As House of Solo reports, he has more Haunted Harmony Mysteries movies on deck and a sci-fi comedy script in development.

Virgin River, Season 8, TBA, Netflix

Virgin River key art
Alexandra Breckenridge

Alexandra Breckenridge

Martin Henderson

Martin Henderson

Tim Matheson

Tim Matheson

Annette O'Toole

Annette O'Toole

Colin Lawrence

Colin Lawrence

Benjamin Hollingsworth

Benjamin Hollingsworth

Zibby Allen

Zibby Allen

Sarah Dugdale

Sarah Dugdale

Mark Ghanimé

Mark Ghanimé

Kai Bradbury

Kai Bradbury

Kandyse McClure

Kandyse McClure

Marco Grazzini

Marco Grazzini

Full Cast & Crew

Netflix

Series

2019–

TV14

Drama

Romance

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