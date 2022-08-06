It may be the summer, but it’s never too early to celebrate Christmas (and Hallmark just did in July with its annual programming event). That’s 4 Entertainment has brought the Christmas spirit to SoCal with Christmas Con, at the Pasadena Convention Center August 5-7. And TV Insider has an exclusive first look at the stars in some holiday-themed portraits.

The event features fan favorites you’ll recognize from Hallmark, Lifetime, and other holiday movies like Lacey Chabert, Jonathan Bennett, Jesse Metcalfe, Paul Greene, Nikki DeLoach, Danica McKellar, Brennan Elliott, and Rachel Boston. The con also featured photo ops and autograph signings, along with Q&A panels, an ugly Christmas sweater contest, custom décor by Dr. Christmas, and more.

Scroll down to check out the portraits.