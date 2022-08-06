Christmas Con: Lacey Chabert, Jonathan Bennett, Danica McKellar & More Strike a Pose (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
7 Comments
Lacey Chabert, Jonathan Bennett, Danica McKellar at Christmas Con 2022
Corey Nickols/Getty Images

It may be the summer, but it’s never too early to celebrate Christmas (and Hallmark just did in July with its annual programming event). That’s 4 Entertainment has brought the Christmas spirit to SoCal with Christmas Con, at the Pasadena Convention Center August 5-7. And TV Insider has an exclusive first look at the stars in some holiday-themed portraits.

The event features fan favorites you’ll recognize from Hallmark, Lifetime, and other holiday movies like Lacey Chabert, Jonathan Bennett, Jesse Metcalfe, Paul Greene, Nikki DeLoach, Danica McKellar, Brennan Elliott, and Rachel Boston. The con also featured photo ops and autograph signings, along with Q&A panels, an ugly Christmas sweater contest, custom décor by Dr. Christmas, and more.

Scroll down to check out the portraits.

Alicia Witt at Christmas Con 2022
Corey Nickols/Getty Images

Alicia Witt

Alicia Witt at Christmas Con 2022
Corey Nickols/Getty Images

Alicia Witt

Barbara Eden at Christmas Con 2022
Corey Nickols/Getty Images

Barbara Eden

Brennan Elliott at Christmas Con 2022
Corey Nickols/Getty Images

Brennan Elliott

Brennan Elliott at Christmas Con 2022
Corey Nickols/Getty Images

Brennan Elliott

Cameron Mathison at Christmas Con 2022
Corey Nickols/Getty Images

Cameron Mathison

Cameron Mathison at Christmas Con 2022
Corey Nickols/Getty Images

Cameron Mathison

Cindy Busby at Christmas Con 2022
Corey Nickols/Getty Images

Cindy Busby

Cindy Busby at Christmas Con 2022
Corey Nickols/Getty Images

Cindy Busby

Danica McKellar at Christmas Con 2022
Corey Nickols/Getty Images

Danica McKellar

Danica McKellar at Christmas Con 2022
Corey Nickols/Getty Images

Danica McKellar

Dr. Christmas at Christmas Con 2022
Corey Nickols/Getty Images

Dr. Christmas

Drew Seeley at Christmas Con 2022
Corey Nickols/Getty Images

Drew Seeley

Drew Seeley at Christmas Con 2022
Corey Nickols/Getty Images

Drew Seeley

Erin Cahill at Christmas Con 2022
Corey Nickols/Getty Images

Erin Cahill

Erin Cahill at Christmas Con 2022
Corey Nickols/Getty Images

Erin Cahill

Jen Lilley at Christmas Con 2022
Corey Nickols/Getty Images

Jen Lilley

Jen Lilley at Christmas Con 2022
Corey Nickols/Getty Images

Jen Lilley

Jesse Hutch at Christmas Con 2022
Corey Nickols/Getty Images

Jesse Hutch

Jesse Hutch at Christmas Con 2022
Corey Nickols/Getty Images

Jesse Hutch

Jesse Metcalfe at Christmas Con 2022
Corey Nickols/Getty Images

Jesse Metcalfe

Jesse Metcalfe at Christmas Con 2022
Corey Nickols/Getty Images

Jesse Metcalfe

Jonathan Bennett at Christmas Con 2022
Corey Nickols/Getty Images

Jonathan Bennett

Jonathan Bennett at Christmas Con 2022
Corey Nickols/Getty Images

Jonathan Bennett

Lacey Chabert at Christmas Con 2022
Corey Nickols/Getty Images

Lacey Chabert

Lacey Chabert at Christmas Con 2022
Corey Nickols/Getty Images

Lacey Chabert

Melissa Claire Egan at Christmas Con 2022
Corey Nickols/Getty Images

Melissa Claire Egan

Melissa Claire Egan at Christmas Con 2022
Corey Nickols/Getty Images

Melissa Claire Egan

Nikki DeLoach at Christmas Con 2022
Corey Nickols/Getty Images

Nikki DeLoach

Nikki DeLoach at Christmas Con 2022
Corey Nickols/Getty Images

Nikki DeLoach

Paul Campbell at Christmas Con 2022
Corey Nickols/Getty Images

Paul Campbell

Paul Campbell at Christmas Con 2022
Corey Nickols/Getty Images

Paul Campbell

Paul Greene at Christmas Con 2022
Corey Nickols/Getty Images

Paul Greene

Rachel Boston at Christmas Con 2022
Corey Nickols/Getty Images

Rachel Boston

Rachel Boston at Christmas Con 2022
Corey Nickols/Getty Images

Rachel Boston

Sarah Drew at Christmas Con 2022
Corey Nickols/Getty Images

Sarah Drew

Torrey DeVitto at Christmas Con 2022
Corey Nickols/Getty Images

Torrey DeVitto

Torrey DeVitto at Christmas Con 2022
Corey Nickols/Getty Images

Torrey DeVitto

Trevor Donovan at Christmas Con 2022
Corey Nickols/Getty Images

Trevor Donovan

Tyler Hynes at Christmas Con 2022
Corey Nickols/Getty Images

Tyler Hynes

Wes Brown at Christmas Con 2022
Corey Nickols/Getty Images

Wes Brown