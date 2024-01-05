‘Chicago P.D.’: Upton’s Methods Are Questioned in Season 11 Premiere (PHOTOS)

Chicago P.D. Season 11 will be Tracy Spiridakos‘ last turn as Detective Hailey Upton. With the potentially fatal Officer Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) cliffhanger at the end of Season 10, could her exit be the second major departure in the upcoming season? Upton and Ruzek’s futures remain uncertain in the photos from Season 11 Episode 1, but it seems Spiridakos’ detective will have much to do in the episode.

One Chicago Wednesdays returns to NBC on Wednesday, January 17, starting with the Med Season 9 premiere at 8/7c, Fire Season 12 premiere at 9/8c, and P.D. Season 11 at 10/9c. In the P.D. premiere, titled “Unpacking,” Upton is tasked with shadowing a crisis prevention team, but she finds her approach to policing at odds with the team’s mental health clinician. The case brings out Upton’s personal struggles, but Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) stands by her.

The mental health clinician seems to be played by guest star Jason Bowen, seen as Dr. Julian Mitchell below. A returning guest star joins him in a photo with Spiridakos; Sara Bues as Assistant State’s Attorney Nina Chapman is involved in what looks like a tense conversation in an office. If Bowen looks familiar, it may be because you’ve seen him in episodes of Law & Order: SVU, The Good Fight, Blue Bloods, Orange Is the New Black, and more.

There are more suspenseful moments in the gallery as well. Upton and Officer Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) are each on the hunt for something or someone, and with Atwater’s weapon drawn, danger could be afoot. If they’re working together on the crisis prevention team, perhaps the decision to draw a weapon on whomever they’ve found is what causes alarm to the mental health clinician.

Get a glimpse at the Chicago P.D. Season 11 premiere in the gallery below.

Chicago P.D., Season 11 Premieres Wednesday, January 17, 10/9c, NBC