The 8 Biggest Questions the One Chicago Shows Need to Answer (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
One Chicago BQ
Matt Dinerstein/NBC; Elizabeth Morris/NBC; Elizabeth Sisson/NBC
S. Epatha Merkerson as Sharon Goodwin, Marlyne Barrett as Maggie Lockwood in Chicago Med - Season 4 - 'With A Brave Heart'
Elizabeth Sisson/NBC

Chicago Med: How worried should we be about Maggie?

After Maggie donated a kidney to a friend, test results indicated that Maggie has breast cancer. Sharon took her to have a mammogram.

Teddy Sears as Kyle Sheffield, Kara Killmer as Sylvie Brett in Chicago Fire - Season 7 - 'I'm Not Leaving You'
Adrian Burrows/NBC

Chicago Fire: Will Brett and Kyle get married?

Though they broke up because of his job and Kyle had taken a new position in another state, he proposed in the finale — and she said yes. (Don’t forget about the potential relationship brewing between Brett and Casey.) But will she change her mind after the events of the mattress factory fire?

Patrick John Flueger as Det. Adam Ruzek in Chicago P.D. - Season 6
Matt Dinerstein/NBC

Chicago P.D.: Is Ruzek’s career in jeopardy?

To cover for Antonio’s actions while high earlier in the season when his daughter had been kidnapped, Ruzek took the blame — and refused to turn on his friend. Because of that, he was arrested for misconduct and obstruction and ended the season in jail. How worried should we be about his future in the Intelligence Unit?

Chicago Med - Season 4 - Torrey DeVitto as Dr. Natalie Manning
Elizabeth Sisson/NBC

Chicago Med: Will Natalie be OK?

Just as Phillip was about to propose to Natalie, Ingrid pulled the doctor aside to tell her Tim Burke was out of prison, but Will refused to relocate because of her. Natalie caught up to Will in his car — just before Burke drove right into them. Natalie went flying out the passenger side, and she was unconscious and bleeding from a bad head wound as the finale ended.

Jon Seda as Det. Antonio Dawson in Chicago P.D. - Season 6
Matt Dinerstein/NBC

Chicago P.D.: How will Antonio be written out?

We know that the Season 6 finale was Jon Seda’s last episode, and in his final scene, he popped a pill, so we can only guess that his addiction could play a role. That being said, anything could happen.

Chicago Fire - Season 7
Elizabeth Morris/NBC

Chicago Fire: Will everyone in the firehouse survive?

At the end of Season 7, the firehouse responded to a call at a mattress factory. By the last moments of the finale, every member was inside — just as the boiler was possibly about to blow. Will Herrmann and Ritter be able to keep that from happening?

Norma Kuhling as Dr. Ava Bekker and Colin Donnell as Dr. Connor Rhodes in Chicago Med - Season 4
Elizabeth Sisson/NBC

Chicago Med: Did Ava kill Connor’s father?

As Connor learned, his father’s death wasn’t an accident. What’s more, his conversation with Ava in the finale suggested she might have had something to do with it. “Now there’s nothing keeping us apart,” she told him. And when he insisted they were done, she called him an “ungrateful prick” and told him to “rot in hell.”

John C. McGinley as Brian Kelton in Chicago P.D. - Season 6
Matt Dinerstein/NBC

Chicago P.D.: Who killed Kelton?

Kelton had just been elected mayor when Intelligence was called to his house to investigate his murder in the final scene of Season 6. The guy had plenty of enemies, but Voight certainly looked guilty since he appeared to be driving away from the scene.

1 of

If you’re a fan of the One Chicago shows, this summer hasn’t been easy. After all, Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. all left viewers hanging with major cliffhangers.

Across the shows, characters’ futures were left up in the air and mysteries were introduced. Will the Chicago Fire cast look drastically different in Season 8? Will Med lose a doctor? Is Intelligence about to lose two of its own?

Click through the gallery above for those and other burning questions for the new seasons of the three Chicago series.

Chicago Med, Season 5 Premiere, Wednesday, September 25, 8/7c, NBC

Chicago Fire, Season 8 Premiere, Wednesday, September 25, 9/8c, NBC

Chicago P.D., Season 7 Premiere, Wednesday, September 25, 10/9c, NBC

Chicago Fire

Chicago Med

Chicago P.D.

