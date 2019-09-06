The 8 Biggest Questions the One Chicago Shows Need to Answer (PHOTOS)
If you’re a fan of the One Chicago shows, this summer hasn’t been easy. After all, Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. all left viewers hanging with major cliffhangers.
Across the shows, characters’ futures were left up in the air and mysteries were introduced. Will the Chicago Fire cast look drastically different in Season 8? Will Med lose a doctor? Is Intelligence about to lose two of its own?
Click through the gallery above for those and other burning questions for the new seasons of the three Chicago series.
Chicago Med, Season 5 Premiere, Wednesday, September 25, 8/7c, NBC
Chicago Fire, Season 8 Premiere, Wednesday, September 25, 9/8c, NBC
Chicago P.D., Season 7 Premiere, Wednesday, September 25, 10/9c, NBC
