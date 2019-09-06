The 8 Biggest Questions the One Chicago Shows Need to Answer (PHOTOS)

Kelton had just been elected mayor when Intelligence was called to his house to investigate his murder in the final scene of Season 6. The guy had plenty of enemies, but Voight certainly looked guilty since he appeared to be driving away from the scene.

As Connor learned, his father’s death wasn’t an accident. What’s more, his conversation with Ava in the finale suggested she might have had something to do with it. “Now there’s nothing keeping us apart,” she told him. And when he insisted they were done, she called him an “ungrateful prick” and told him to “rot in hell.”

At the end of Season 7, the firehouse responded to a call at a mattress factory. By the last moments of the finale, every member was inside — just as the boiler was possibly about to blow. Will Herrmann and Ritter be able to keep that from happening?

We know that the Season 6 finale was Jon Seda’s last episode, and in his final scene, he popped a pill, so we can only guess that his addiction could play a role. That being said, anything could happen.

Just as Phillip was about to propose to Natalie, Ingrid pulled the doctor aside to tell her Tim Burke was out of prison, but Will refused to relocate because of her. Natalie caught up to Will in his car — just before Burke drove right into them. Natalie went flying out the passenger side, and she was unconscious and bleeding from a bad head wound as the finale ended.

To cover for Antonio’s actions while high earlier in the season when his daughter had been kidnapped, Ruzek took the blame — and refused to turn on his friend. Because of that, he was arrested for misconduct and obstruction and ended the season in jail. How worried should we be about his future in the Intelligence Unit?

Though they broke up because of his job and Kyle had taken a new position in another state, he proposed in the finale — and she said yes. (Don’t forget about the potential relationship brewing between Brett and Casey.) But will she change her mind after the events of the mattress factory fire?

After Maggie donated a kidney to a friend, test results indicated that Maggie has breast cancer. Sharon took her to have a mammogram.

If you’re a fan of the One Chicago shows, this summer hasn’t been easy. After all, Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. all left viewers hanging with major cliffhangers.

Across the shows, characters’ futures were left up in the air and mysteries were introduced. Will the Chicago Fire cast look drastically different in Season 8? Will Med lose a doctor? Is Intelligence about to lose two of its own?

Click through the gallery above for those and other burning questions for the new seasons of the three Chicago series.

Chicago Med, Season 5 Premiere, Wednesday, September 25, 8/7c, NBC

Chicago Fire, Season 8 Premiere, Wednesday, September 25, 9/8c, NBC

Chicago P.D., Season 7 Premiere, Wednesday, September 25, 10/9c, NBC