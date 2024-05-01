Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Wedding bells have been ringing for so many celebrities in 2024. For many stars, this year has been all about celebrating love.

Nick Viall and his girlfriend Natalie Joy recently tied the knot in a Georgia wedding after welcoming their daughter. Viall wasn’t the only Bachelor Nation star to get hitched this year, though.

The Golden Bachelor couple Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist kicked off 2024 with a live televised wedding attended by scores of Bachelor Nation alum. In a shocking turn of events, the couple split just three months later after realizing they couldn’t be separated from their families.

Other notable celebrities who have tied the knot this year include Usher, Christina Hendricks, and Don Lemon. We’re not even halfway through the year, so there will be plenty more celebrity weddings in the weeks and months to come. Scroll down to see all the stars who’ve gotten married in 2024.