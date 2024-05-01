Celebrity Weddings of 2024: All the Stars Who Have Gotten Hitched This Year

Natalie Joy and Nick Viall in 2023; Christina Hendricks and George Bianchini in 2024
Wedding bells have been ringing for so many celebrities in 2024. For many stars, this year has been all about celebrating love.

Nick Viall and his girlfriend Natalie Joy recently tied the knot in a Georgia wedding after welcoming their daughter. Viall wasn’t the only Bachelor Nation star to get hitched this year, though.

The Golden Bachelor couple Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist kicked off 2024 with a live televised wedding attended by scores of Bachelor Nation alum. In a shocking turn of events, the couple split just three months later after realizing they couldn’t be separated from their families.

Other notable celebrities who have tied the knot this year include Usher, Christina Hendricks, and Don Lemon. We’re not even halfway through the year, so there will be plenty more celebrity weddings in the weeks and months to come. Scroll down to see all the stars who’ve gotten married in 2024.

Natalie Joy and Nick Viall attend the Allstate Party at the Playoff, hosted by ESPN & CFP on January 07, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Nick Viall & Natalie Joy

Viall and Joy’s love story began on Instagram when they started sending DMs. They started dating in 2020 and got married on April 27, 2024, at Joy’s family farm in Georgia. Their wedding comes just weeks after welcoming their daughter, River Rose Viall, in February 2024.

Christina Hendricks and George Bianchini attend The Art of Elysium's 25th Anniversary HEAVEN Gala at The Wiltern on January 06, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Christina Hendricks & George Bianchini

The Mad Men alum and Bianchini, a camera operator, got married on April 20, 2024, in New Orleans. The couple met in 2020 and got engaged in 2023.

Kimberly J. Brown and Daniel Kountz attends Center Theatre Group Hosts Opening Night Performance Of 'Into The Woods' at Ahmanson Theatre on June 29, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Kimberly J. Brown & Daniel Kountz

It’s a Halloweentown wedding! Brown and Kountz tied the knot on April 19, 2024, in California. The couple met on the set of the 2001 Disney Channel Original Movie Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge but didn’t start dating until years later. They got engaged in 2022.

Tim Malone and Don Lemon attend the 66th Grammy Awards Pre-Grammy Gala
Don Lemon & Tim Malone

The former CNN anchor and his real estate broker boyfriend married on April 6, 2024, in New York City. They got engaged on the same day five years prior.

'Big Brother' alum Cody Calafiore and wife Cristie Laretta
Cody Calafiore & Cristie Laretta

The Big Brother: All-Stars winner and his longtime girlfriend got married on February 16, 2024, in New Jersey. The couple first met on the Fourth of July in 2015 and got engaged in October 2022.

Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea Raymond attend the 55th Annual NAACP Awards
Usher & Jennifer Goicoechea

While in Las Vegas for the Super Bowl halftime performance, Usher and Goicoechea said “I do.”

“We can confirm that Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea took the next step in their relationship and did get married on Sunday night in Las Vegas surrounded by close friends and family,” a rep for the couple said in a statement to People.

“They both look forward to continuing to raise their children together surrounded by love and thank everyone for the well wishes.”

The couple started dating in 2018. They have two children together.

Cam Arnold and Lauren Alaina attend the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards at The Grand Ole Opry on September 28, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Lauren Alaina & Cam Arnold

The American Idol alum married Arnold on February 4, 2024, in Nashville. The couple started dating in 2020 after meeting at Luke Bryan‘s Crash My Playa festival in Mexico. Alaina revealed that she was engaged to Arnold on November 19, 2022, while on stage at the Grand Ole Opry.

Rishi Singh of '90 Day Fiance' fame and wife Maria Ramirez
Rishi Singh & Maria Ramirez

Just a week after revealing their relationship to the public, the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way alum announced on April 1, 2024, that he and Ramirez were married. They were legally married on February 3. Singh fell in love with Ramirez after splitting from 90 Day Fiancé star Jen Boecher.

Josh Radnor attends 'Mary Jane' Broadway opening night
Josh Radnor & Jordana Jacobs

The How I Met Your Mother star married the clinical psychologist on January 6, 2024, in Hudson Valley, New York.

“I can’t believe my great good fortune that I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife,” Radnor wrote about Jacobs on Instagram. The actor told The New York Times that he first met Jacobs at a sound meditation retreat in 2022.

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist at their televised wedding
Gerry Turner & Theresa Nist

After meeting on The Golden Bachelor, Turner and Nist got married in a live televised wedding on January 4, 2024. Unfortunately, their marriage was short-lived. Just three months after their wedding, Turner and Nist announced they were divorcing.

Donald Glover and Michelle White attend the 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' red carpet premiere
Donald Glover & Michelle White

Glover confirmed that he married White during a 2024 interview with The Hollywood Reporter. Glover and White, who share three kids, wed while he was filming the Prime Video series Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

“I got married in the morning,” he said. “We had a real wedding afterwards, too. [That night, though,] we went to our favorite restaurant and then her parents and my mom were waiting for us at the house.”

