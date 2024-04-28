Former ‘Bachelor’ Star Nick Viall Marries Natalie Joy

Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Bachelor Nation fans who watched Nick Viall try and try again to find lasting love on The Bachelorette, The Bachelor, and Bachelor in Paradise will be heartened to know he’s finally a married man.

Viall married Natalie Joy on her family’s 300-acre farm in Georgia on Saturday, according to People. Fellow Bachelor and Bachelorette alums Jared Haibon, Ashley Iaconetti, Ben Higgins, and Victoria Fuller were among the 170 guests cheering them on, as was JoJo Siwa.

The newlyweds hosted a “country-chic” welcome party on Friday, followed by the nuptials themselves on Saturday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Viall (@nickviall)

“I feel like the vibe of our ceremony is very ethereal, very romantic, with florals everywhere,” Joy, a surgical technologist, told People. ‘Lots of white flowers and we’ve got a touch of light blue as [a] little bit of color.’

Viall said: “I’ve always wanted to have a tuxedo black-tie event. And even though we’re having it on the farm, we’re doing both. So it’s kind of like a Vogue-on-the-farm kind of vibe.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Viall (@nickviall)

Speaking of duds, the groom wore a Hugo Boss tuxedo for the big day, while the bride donned a custom dress by Macye Wysner of Cinq. Joy also sported Manolo Blahnik heels and Verstolo jewelry, but her best accessory was her and Viall’s 2-month-old daughter, River Rose, whom Joy held in her arms as she walked down the aisle.

“River made me fall even more in love with Nick. I didn’t even think that was possible, but it just makes you closer,” Joy explained. “You just see this human that’s both of us. And Nick is so great about everything with her.”

Viall and Joy first met in 2020 after she messaged him on Instagram. They went public with their relationship later that year and announced their engagement in January 2023. “For the rest of my life, it’s you,” Viall wrote on Instagram at the time.

Before falling for Joy, Viall ranked as the runner-up on Seasons 10 and 11 of The Bachelorette: Both Andi Dorfman and Kaitlyn Bristowe kept him in their final two but gave their final rose to other contestants. He later struck up a romance with Jen Saviano on Bachelor in Paradise Season 3 but opted not to propose in the finale. And he became the star of The BachelorSeason 21, from which he had a brief engagement to Vanessa Grimaldi.