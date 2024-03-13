Olivia Munn Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Actress Olivia Munn, who is known for her work on shows such as The Newsroom and Six, has revealed that she was diagnosed with breast cancer in a candid social media post.

Taking to Instagram, Munn wrote, “In February of 2023, in an effort to be proactive about my health, I took a genetic test that checks you for 90 different cancer genes. I tested negative for all, including BRCA (the most well-known breast cancer gene). My sister Sara had just tested negative as well. We called each other and high-fived over the phone. That same winter I also had a normal mammogram. Two months later I was diagnosed with breast cancer.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by o l i v i a (@oliviamunn)

About a year later, Munn revealed she has had four surgeries and has spent “so many days in bed I can’t even count.” She also said in her post that she learned “more about cancer, cancer treatment, and hormones than I ever could have imagined. Surprisingly, I’ve only cried twice. I guess I haven’t felt like there was time to cry. My focus narrowed and I tabled any emotions that I felt would interfere with my ability to stay clear-headed.”

Munn shared that she had a double mastectomy. “I went from feeling completely fine one day, to waking up in a hospital bed after a 10-hour surgery the next.” Ultimately, she said, “I’m lucky. We caught it with enough time that I had options.”

She talked about risk factors and statistics, but concluded her message by writing, “I’m so thankful to my friends and family for loving me through this. I’m so thankful to John for the nights he spent researching what every operation and medication meant and what side effects and recovery I could expect. For being there before I went into each surgery and being there when I woke up, always placing framed photos of our little boy Malcolm so it would be the first thing I saw when I opened my eyes.”

Munn is in a relationship with comedian John Mulaney, with whom she shares son Malcolm. The pair recently appeared together at the 2024 Oscars. Read her full message, above.