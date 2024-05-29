Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Yee-haw! Yellowstone co-stars Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison are officially married. The actors, who play onscreen love interests Walker and Laramie in the hit Paramount Network series, wed at Harrison’s family home in Dallas, Texas.

Their wedding would make any Yellowstone fan cheer. “I knew I wanted Western, but it had to be elegant Western, with tones of worn leather, delicate lace, and a soft, blush color palette,” Harrison told Vogue. Their nuptials had a cowboy black tie dress code.

Harrison wore two wedding dresses on her big day, one for the ceremony and another one for the reception. The couple wrote their own vows. Harrison recalled the moment she saw Bingham as she walked down the aisle. “It was a moment so raw and filled with emotion, it perfectly captured everything we felt about stepping into this new chapter together,” she said.

Bingham’s three children from his previous marriage were a part of the ceremony. “They were such a big part of this day,” Harrison gushed. “Seeing the joy on their faces truly made the celebration feel complete in every way.”

Bingham and Harrison met on the set of Yellowstone, but they didn’t immediately fall in love. They started dating in 2023, and Bingham proposed to Harrison twice.

Harrison’s mom actually played a pivotal part in their romance. “She and Ryan met by chance through a mutual friend at a charity event in Dallas during a production break,” Harrison explained. “I wasn’t there, but it just happened to be during a time when both Ryan and I were transitioning into new chapters of our lives. They got to talking and discovered just how many Texas-based friends and acquaintances we had in common—so sensing an opportunity, she encouraged Ryan to give me a call.”

She added, “It truly was one of those serendipitous moments that make you realize life has a way of bringing people together at precisely the right time and place.”