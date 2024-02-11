Super Bowl 2024: Usher Skates Through Star-Studded Halftime Show — Did You Like It? (POLL)

Usher gave such an energetic performance at the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show that he just had to strip off his shirt. Or maybe he just knew his fans were tuning in just as much for his looks as for his hit songs. Suffice it to say, it was a hot show!

At the top of the Super Bowl spectacle, Usher had viewers “Caught Up,” performing that song as contortionists flexed around him and a drumline added powerful percussion.

Between renditions of “U Don’t Have to Call” and “Love in This Club,” Usher celebrated his moment on what’s arguably the world’s biggest stage. “They said I wouldn’t make it, they said I wouldn’t be here today, but I am,” he said, giving a shout-out to his mother.

Then came all the cameos. Usher turned the stage to Alicia Keys, who sat at a sculptural red piano and performed “If I Ain’t Got You” and “My Boo” in duets with the headliner.

Afterward, Usher took center stage again for “My Confessions Part II” before taking off his shirt for a sweaty performance of “U Got It Bad” with H.E.R. joining on guitar.

Then Usher and many of his backup dancers glided around the stage on roller skates for a brief performance of “OMG.”

Lil’ Jon joined in the fun with a snippet of “Turn Down for What” before Usher brought Ludacris on stage for the trio’s hit song “Yeah!”

Singing, dancing, skating — a new definition of triple threat? We were glued to the TV during Usher’s halftime show, which proved he’s still a tireless performer, even as the 45-year-old ushers in his middle-aged years. But what did you think? Let us know in the poll below — and then scroll down for X users’ reactions and memes about the show.

Usher, Alicia Keys, H. E. R., Lil Jon, and Ludacris. This halftime show was LIT! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/t1Qmduel6H — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) February 12, 2024

All I know is I had an absolute blast with Usher's halftime show#SuperBowl #SuperBowlLVIII #Usher pic.twitter.com/4vFNdtDcbJ — Tyler Calvert (@ItsTylerCalvert) February 12, 2024

the usher halftime show is what i imagine doing coke in 2004 felt like — Matt Bellassai (@MattBellassai) February 12, 2024

usher’s halftime show is driving home how much current male singers just don’t perform anymore — leyla 🍒 (@leylanocontext) February 12, 2024

Man, y’all say what the hell y’all want but @Usher done turned this Super Bowl Halftime Show the hell out. What a job! What a job! That was a damn good job! — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) February 12, 2024

This halftime show was the millennial’s reward for enduring a lifetime of unprecedented times — Taylor Schumann (@taylorsschumann) February 12, 2024

It's okay youngins…you can sit this one out!! This halftime show was for us old folk! pic.twitter.com/VES4Kb2kq0 — NAIA Hoops Report (@NAIAHoopsReport) February 12, 2024

That halftime show was for people born before 2000 ion wanna hear anything about it from the rest of yall — Colyn (@colynelliott) February 12, 2024

Every year people complain that the halftime show was boring. This man literally danced the entire time. What’s it gonna take with you people?! He did great! #HalftimeShow #Usher pic.twitter.com/oMrJYoSCJE — Beverly Garcia (@BeverlyGarcia) February 12, 2024

Usher was so good! H.E.R. and that guitar 🎸?! Baby I know Prince was in heaven just smiling down on those two! pic.twitter.com/PTlxw92vLz — Melissa Kimble (she/her) 🏁 (@Melissa_Kimble) February 12, 2024

Usher was giving Walter Mercado pic.twitter.com/rj4M89vXYa — 𝑮𝒊𝒐 🇲🇽 (@Palace_gio) February 12, 2024

starting a rumor that usher was wearing heelys cause how he get those skates off so fast — yedoye (@yedoye_) February 12, 2024

Ok the Super Bowl can end now, Usher was enough! 😭 he even did his little tick ! pic.twitter.com/PCFW9b5eGq — MsJuicyBaby (@ChardoubleU) February 12, 2024

The guy controlling the volume for Usher’s mic during the halftime show: #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/QYorpXarXu — Jay Shah (@TheJayShah3) February 12, 2024

Usher taking his shirt off during the Nickelodeon halftime show pic.twitter.com/bPOakHGYgF — Cole Adams (@coleadamss) February 12, 2024