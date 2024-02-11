Super Bowl 2024: Usher Skates Through Star-Studded Halftime Show — Did You Like It? (POLL)

Usher performs at the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show
Usher gave such an energetic performance at the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show that he just had to strip off his shirt. Or maybe he just knew his fans were tuning in just as much for his looks as for his hit songs. Suffice it to say, it was a hot show!

At the top of the Super Bowl spectacle, Usher had viewers “Caught Up,” performing that song as contortionists flexed around him and a drumline added powerful percussion.

Between renditions of “U Don’t Have to Call” and “Love in This Club,” Usher celebrated his moment on what’s arguably the world’s biggest stage. “They said I wouldn’t make it, they said I wouldn’t be here today, but I am,” he said, giving a shout-out to his mother.

Then came all the cameos. Usher turned the stage to Alicia Keys, who sat at a sculptural red piano and performed “If I Ain’t Got You” and “My Boo” in duets with the headliner.

Afterward, Usher took center stage again for “My Confessions Part II” before taking off his shirt for a sweaty performance of “U Got It Bad” with H.E.R. joining on guitar.

Then Usher and many of his backup dancers glided around the stage on roller skates for a brief performance of “OMG.”

Lil’ Jon joined in the fun with a snippet of “Turn Down for What” before Usher brought Ludacris on stage for the trio’s hit song “Yeah!”

Singing, dancing, skating — a new definition of triple threat? We were glued to the TV during Usher’s halftime show, which proved he’s still a tireless performer, even as the 45-year-old ushers in his middle-aged years. But what did you think? Let us know in the poll below — and then scroll down for X users’ reactions and memes about the show.

