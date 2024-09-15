Red Carpet Date Night! See Celebrity Couples at the 2024 Emmys (PHOTOS)

Kaitlin Olson and Rob McElhenney, Rita Ora and Taika Waititi at the 2024 Emmys
Emmys


The biggest night in Hollywood for television stars has arrived. Before the Emmy Awards ceremony, hosted by Eugene Levy and Dan Levy, the stars dazzled on the red carpet — and many showed up as a twosome. Before heading inside, these Hollywood couples shared sweet moments on the red carpet.

For some, this is a night of dual celebration. Four celebrity couples are nominated for Emmys in the same year: Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup, Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor, Carrie Coon and Tracy Letts, and Hacks co-creators Paul W. Downs and Lucia Aniello.

Scroll down to see the celebrity couples who made a date night out of the 2024 Emmy Awards.

Kaitlin Olson and Rob McElhenney attend the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Kaitlin Olson and Rob McElhenney

It’s always sunny when we see these two! The actors stepped out for a date night at the Emmys.

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi attend the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi

The power couple oozed Old Hollywood glamour with their red carpet looks. 

Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts attend the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts

Both Watts and Crudup are nominees at the 2024 Emmys. Watts scored her first Emmy nomination for her performance in Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans, while Crudup is nominated yet again for his role in The Morning Show.

Susan Downey and Robert Downey Jr. attend the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey

The Marvel star and his producer wife were all smiles on the Emmys red carpet. The Oppenheimer star is nominated for his performance in The Sympathizer

Idris Elba and Sabrina Elba attend the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Idris Elba and Sabrina Elba

The Hijack actor and his model wife stunned on the Emmys red carpet.

Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash-Betts attend the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Niecy Nash-Betts and Jessica Betts

And the award for most coordinated couple goes to… Niecy Nash-Betts and Jessica Betts! The famous pair in complementary burgundy outfits.

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor attend the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor

Both actresses are nominated for awards this year. Paulson was a nominee for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series, while Taylor is up for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola attend the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola

The Mad Men alum is a double nominee for his performances in The Morning Show and Fargo. His wife glittered in a sequin gown alongside her husband.

Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden attend the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden

Even though they’re already married, the Emmys marked Ronan and Lowden’s red carpet debut. Lowden is nominated for his role in Slow Horses. The couple first met on the set of the 2018 historical drama Mary Queen of Scots.

Richard Schiff and Sheila Kelley attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Richard Schiff and Sheila Kelley

The Good Doctor alum and his wife cuddled close on the Emmys red carpet. Schiff will be reuniting with his West Wing costars during the ceremony.

Julie Yaeger and Paul Rudd attend the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Paul Rudd and Julie Yaeger

To help celebrate his nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, the Only Murders in the Building star brought along his wife of 20-plus years. 

Jazmyn Simon and Dulé Hill attend the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Dulé Hill and Jazmyn Simon

Hill attended the 2024 Emmys to take part in the highly-anticipated West Wing reunion to commemorate the show’s 25th anniversary. He was joined by his wife, whom he met on the set of Ballers.

Walton Goggins and Nadia Conners attend the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Walton Goggins and Nadia Conners

The Fallout nominee and his longtime wife posed on the Emmys red carpet.

Liza Colón-Zayas and David Zayas attend the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Liza Colón-Zayas and David Zayas

The Bear star, nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, was joined by her husband, Dexter alum David Zayas, at the Emmys. Zayas recently played Colón-Zayas’ onscreen husband in The Bear Season 3.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita attend the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita

The Modern Family alum brought his husband to the Emmys.

Dan Fogelman and Caitlin Thompson attend the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Dan Fogelman and Caitlin Thompson

The This Is Us creator cuddled close to wife Caitlin Thompson, who notably played Madison in his hit series.

