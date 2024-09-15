Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

The biggest night in Hollywood for television stars has arrived. Before the Emmy Awards ceremony, hosted by Eugene Levy and Dan Levy, the stars dazzled on the red carpet — and many showed up as a twosome. Before heading inside, these Hollywood couples shared sweet moments on the red carpet.

For some, this is a night of dual celebration. Four celebrity couples are nominated for Emmys in the same year: Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup, Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor, Carrie Coon and Tracy Letts, and Hacks co-creators Paul W. Downs and Lucia Aniello.

Scroll down to see the celebrity couples who made a date night out of the 2024 Emmy Awards.