The Primetime Emmy Awards are basically about two things: celebrating the best shows and performances of the year with trophies and giving all of television’s finest talents a reason to get dressed to the nines.

This year’s Emmys is technically the second of 2024 since the 2023 Emmys took place in January due to delays caused by the dual Hollywood strikes. However, that didn’t stop the presenters, honorees, nominees, and other guests from going all-out once again for this year’s red carpet.

Here’s a look at the best-dressed stars at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday (September 15) night.