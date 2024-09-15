The Best-Dressed Celebrities at the 2024 Emmy Awards (PHOTOS)

The Primetime Emmy Awards are basically about two things: celebrating the best shows and performances of the year with trophies and giving all of television’s finest talents a reason to get dressed to the nines.

This year’s Emmys is technically the second of 2024 since the 2023 Emmys took place in January due to delays caused by the dual Hollywood strikes. However, that didn’t stop the presenters, honorees, nominees, and other guests from going all-out once again for this year’s red carpet.

Here’s a look at the best-dressed stars at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday (September 15) night.

Janelle James attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Janelle James

The Abbott star had layers of lush with this flowing red gown.

Kristen Wiig attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kristen Wiig

The SNL all star was a shining light in this shimmering fairy tale gown.

Tyler James Williams attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Tyler James Williams

The Abbott Elementary star let his biceps shine as his best accessories.

Jean Smart and Kaitlin Olson attend the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jean Smart and Kaitlin Olson

There are no hacks in this group. Chances are, these two didn’t mean to match, but they both looked amazing with their black strappy gowns and sheer overlays.

Ayo Edebiri attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ayo Edebiri

It seemed hard to imagine The Bear star beating her shapely gown from last year, but this custom Botega dress is a stunning sophomore effort.

 

Brie Larson attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Brie Larson

This custom Chanel gown is designed to have a vintage appeal to match the era of Lessons in Chemistry, and it works.

Reba McEntire attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Only a living legend like her could bring this much elegance to an otherwise pretty simple emerald green pantsuit.

Antony Starr attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Antony Starr

The Boys MVP didn’t look a thing like Homelander but was just as powerful in this yummy chocolate tux.

Anna Sawai attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Anna Sawai

The Shogun breakout was a vision in red.

Ella Purnell attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ella Purnell

The Fallout and Yellowjackets star went for vintage Hollywood glam in this Roaring’20s-friendly slink dress with complementing soft curls.

Gina Torres attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Gina Torres

The Suits favorite was a showstopper with this shade of electric pink.

Mindy Kaling attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Mindy Kaling

The comedic actress played to her strengths with this sharp-shouldered ballgown.

Isabella Star LaBlanc attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Image

Isabella Star LaBlanc

It’s no mystery why the True Detective star made this list for her side-swept red gown with rose ruching. 

Taylor Zakhar Perez attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Taylor Zakhar Perez

There were a lot of black-on-black tuxedo styles on the red carpet, but this Red, White & Royal Blue star’s was excellently tailored and perfectly matched his luscious locks.

Molly Gordon attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Molly Gordon

The Bear star was very demure, and she knew it.

Padma Lakshmi attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
