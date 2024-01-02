As The Golden Bachelor prepares for its first wedding special on January 4, one Bachelorette couple is calling it quits. Bryan Abasolo has reportedly filed for divorce from Rachel Lindsay after four years of marriage. The couple met during Season 13 of The Bachelorette in 2017 and got married in August 2019.

Abasolo filed for divorce from Lindsay, according to court documents obtained by E! News, but Abasolo said in an Instagram announcement that he and Lindsay mutually decided to part ways. Notably, he issued the statement solo.

“If you’ve been following me for a while, you know I don’t like to put my personal affairs on social media and like to keep a safe space for our family. Many of you know me as a chiropractor and also as a husband, my proudest role so far. After more than 4 years of marriage, Rachel and I have made the difficult decision to part ways and start anew,” Abasolo wrote on Instagram.

“My parents have been married forever and I’m a family man, but sometimes loving yourself and your partner means you must let go,” he continued. :I wanted you to hear it from the source before the blogs start making up their own reality. Please respect the spaces of our family and friends as we figure out our next steps. Respectfully, Bryan.”

According to E! News, the court documents were filed on January 2, 2024 and their separation date was listed as December 31, 2023. He cited irreconcilable differences as the cause of their split and asked for spousal support. Lindsay recently left her job at Access Hollywood.

Lindsay has not provided her own statement on social media as of the time of publication. The day prior, January 1, she did share a post on her story with some inspirational words about “lessons of 2023.” Some of those lessons included “go where you are celebrated,” “if it’s forced it will probably fail,” “it’s okay to outgrow people, places, and things,” and more.

Lindsay also posted a reel recapping her 2023, noting in the caption that it was a difficult time for her.

“Definitely one of the hardest years of my life, but choosing to focus on grateful moments and carrying that energy into 2024,” she captioned the video. Abasolo is featured in some of the clips.

In the fall of 2023, Lindsay said in multiple interviews that she and Abasolo had been trying to have a baby. She told E! News in November that it was “something that we want” but “it’s been harder than I thought it would be. We’re trying.”

Lindsay told Nick Viall on the Viall Files podcast in December that her relationship with Abasolo has often been questioned online, with divorce rumors swirling over the years. She said that she believes this happens because she and Abasolo keep their relationship so private, whereas many Bachelor Nation couples are very public.

The Golden Bachelor stars Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist will get married in a televised special on Thursday, January 4 on ABC.

The Golden Wedding, Thursday, January 4, 8/7c, ABC