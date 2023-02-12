Many eyes are on the Big Game every year, and it’s no different with the Super Bowl LVII.

Whether people are tuning in to watch Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles play, check out commercials, or to see the musical performances — Sheryl Lee Ralph’s “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” Babyface’s “America the Beautiful,” Chris Stapleton’s national anthem — with Troy Kotsur as the sign language performer — and Rihanna’s amazing halftime performance, people are watching.

But some people aren’t just tuning in at home. The stands are packed, and that includes with some of your favorite stars, from film and TV. Scroll down to see some of celebrities in attendance at the Super Bowl.