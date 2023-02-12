Super Bowl LVII: Paul Rudd, Jay-Z, Quinta Brunson & More Stars at Big Game (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Gordon Ramsay, Jay-Z, Lisa Ann Walter, Quinta Brunson, and Paul Rudd at Super Bowl LVII
Mike Coppola/Getty Images; Lisa Ann Walter/Twitter; Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Many eyes are on the Big Game every year, and it’s no different with the Super Bowl LVII.

Whether people are tuning in to watch Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles play, check out commercials, or to see the musical performances — Sheryl Lee Ralph’s “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” Babyface’s “America the Beautiful,” Chris Stapleton’s national anthem — with Troy Kotsur as the sign language performer — and Rihanna’s amazing halftime performance, people are watching.

But some people aren’t just tuning in at home. The stands are packed, and that includes with some of your favorite stars, from film and TV. Scroll down to see some of celebrities in attendance at the Super Bowl.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne)

Bradley Cooper at Super Bowl LVII
Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Bradley Cooper attends Super Bowl LVII.

Gordon Ramsay at Super Bowl LVII
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Gordon Ramsay attends the Super Bowl LVII.

Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Carter at Super Bowl LVII
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Carter attend the Super Bowl LVII.

Jordin Sparks at Super Bowl LVII
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jordin Sparks attends the Super Bowl LVII.

Gordon Ramsay, Jay-Z, and Blue Ivy Carter at Super Bowl LVII
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Gordon Ramsay, Jay-Z, and Blue Ivy Carter attend the Super Bowl LVII

Paul Rudd at Super Bowl LVII
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Paul Rudd attends the Super Bowl LVII.

Lisa Ann Walter and Quinta Bruson at Super Bowl LVII
Lisa Ann Walter/Twitter

Lisa Ann Walter and Quinta Brunson at Super Bowl LVII

