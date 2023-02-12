Super Bowl LVII got things started with a moving musical performance courtesy of award-winning Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph.

Appearing during the Kick-Off Special, Ralph took to the microphone to deliver a show-stopping rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” The song, which is commonly referred to as “The Black National Anthem,” is a hymn from James Weldon Johnson and J. Rosamond Johnson, which is a prayer of thanksgiving, faithfulness, and freedom.

The song’s imagery represents the exodus from slavery to the freedom of the “promised land.” And Ralph’s performance marks the 123rd anniversary since it was first performed publicly on February 12, 1900.

Donning a perfectly dramatic red ensemble, Ralph was supported by a collection of backup singers clad in white suits who helped elevate her impeccably put-together performance. Shared by the NFL’s official social channel, fans are able to get a look at the musical number anytime they want, above.

For those who aren’t as familiar with Ralph’s current role on TV, she features as seasoned teacher Barbara Howard on the Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning ABC comedy Abbott Elementary alongside Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter, and William Stanford Davis.

See Ralph’s performance from the Super Bowl, above, and don’t miss her as Abbott Elementary Season 2 continues.

Abbott Elementary, Season 2, Wednesdays, 9/8c, ABC