Sheryl Lee Ralph, Babyface, and Chris Stapleton helped kick off in the 2023 Super Bowl. After resounding performances of “America the Beautiful” and “Lift Every Voice and Sing” from Babyface and Ralph, the country music crooner took to the field to perform “The Star-Spangled Banner.” And Stapleton’s Super Bowl national anthem was one for the books.

Stapleton is the first solo male artist to perform the national anthem at the Super Bowl since Luke Bryan in 2017. Joining him as the sign language performer was Oscar-winner Troy Kotsur, who won Best Supporting Actor for CODA in 2021, making him the first deaf male actor to win the category.

Stapleton stepped onto the field and performed with his electric guitar in hand. His rendition was a bluesy interpretation, and Kotsur’s accompanying performance in American Sign Language made for a stirring pairing. The singer performed only with his guitar, highlighting his heavy rasp and wide range.

At the end was a historic moment for the big game. For the first time ever, the flyover was led by an all-women team of Naval pilots. Check out a video of the performance below:

Chris Stapleton singing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl

