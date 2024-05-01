‘Ghosts’ Finale: Richie Moriarty Teases Fans ‘Are Going to Be Fired Up’ Over ‘Isaac’s Wedding’

Wedding bells will be ringing in the Ghosts Season 3 finale as British redcoat Nigel (John Hartman) and American revolutionary Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones) prepare to say “I do” in the episode titled, “Isaac’s Wedding.”

But will cold feet get the best of Isaac? The installment’s logline teases wedding day jitters for the groom-to-be are exacerbated by the arrival of a special guest, but who is the special guest? Only time will tell for certain, but TV Insider caught up with star Richie Moriarty who plays skewered scout leader Pete ahead of the episode for some insight into what viewers can expect.

As fans last saw, Pete was boarding a flight to St. Lucia after he discovered his ability to travel beyond the ghost border at Woodstone. While Moriarty couldn’t elaborate on Pete’s potential adventure there, he teases that Pete “plays a pivotal role in the wedding.”

“I don’t know how the Joes pull off what they’re able to pull off,” Moriarty admits of what the showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman accomplish with the storylines. “I think it’s such a delicate balancing of heart with humor. And I think in the finale, they pull it off again in a really great way.”

But don’t expect to have all of your questions answered as Moriarty adds, “They do a masterful job of leaving a lot of questions, but then answering others.” As for possible cliffhangers, especially after Season 2’s “sucked off” mystery that led to Flower’s (Sheila Carrasco) prolonged absence, Moriarty hints that more twists remain ahead.

“I don’t think they can relax, unfortunately,” he teases of what viewers can anticipate. “We leave the audience with a big question mark that I think a lot of people are going to be fired up about. So yeah, I don’t think they can relax, unfortunately.”

Until then, fans will have to speculate about what’s to come, but in the meantime, scroll down for a closer peek at the finale with several exciting photos.

Ghosts, Season 3 finale, Thursday, May 2, 8:30/7:30c, CBS