ABC News Meteorologist Rob Marciano Is Out at Network

ABC News is parting ways with longtime meteorologist, Rob Marciano as the reporter has been let go from the network.

According to Puck, the ABC World News Tonight with David Muir and Good Morning America meteorologist has been fired. The booting comes after multiple complaints against Marciano over the years to the point where he was temporarily banned from the Good Morning America set.

In March 2023, a report from Page Six detailed reasons why Marciano hadn’t reported from the GMA studio because, according to an unnamed source, “He was found to have done something… that was improper, but he was punished for it, and they still haven’t let him return.” Details surrounding the situation weren’t defined, but it was said, “He made people feel uncomfortable.”

It’s uncertain what led to Marciano’s dismissal now, but his appearances on ABC News have been spottier in recent months. At the time of the Page Six report, a source told the outlet, “Any decision made about the team is based first and foremost on protecting the culture and enabling our people to focus on the work of news-gathering — free of distraction.”

Marciano celebrated the start of his tenth year with ABC News in September 2023, noting the anniversary on his social media. “This month marks the start of my 10th year with ABC News, and I couldn’t be more pumped to continue this journey with all of you,” he wrote on Instagram. “I always dreamed of working for this network as a kid, and my children are equally psyched that I will now be home most weekends!”

In addition to his work with ABC News and Good Morning America, Marciano appeared as a co-anchor for two years on the syndicated entertainment news program Entertainment Tonight and served as a meteorologist and anchor on CNN.

TV Insider reached out to ABC News who declined to comment at this time.