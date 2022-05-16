10 Now-Unemployed TV Actors We Need Back on Screen Pronto

The recent spate of broadcast TV show cancellations was so brutal that even The CW, typically a renewal-happy network, axed nine of its series. (Amid those many cancellations, Legacies creator Julie Plec tweeted that it was “the Red Wedding at WBTV/CW,” referencing the infamous Game of Thrones bloodbath.)

With so many titles not returning for the 2022–2023 season, however, dozens of TV actors are suddenly free to take on a series-regular job. Here are 10 we’re hoping to see back on our screens as soon as possible.