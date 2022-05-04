‘In Plain Sight’ Ended 10 Years Ago: Where’s the Cast Now?

USA no longer has its own scripted TV series, but the NBCUniversal-owned network dominated cable TV in the late 2000s and early 2010s with breezy, “blue-skies” dramas like In Plain Sight.

The series starred The West Wing’s Mary McCormack as a deputy U.S. marshal working a witness-protection program. Alongside Psych, Burn Notice, White Collar, Covert Affairs, and Necessary Roughness, In Plain Sight gave the TV procedural a sunny disposition. (Former USA co-president Jeff Wachtel told The Hollywood Reporter in 2011 that the network had become “a little sensitized” to the blue-skies idea, adding, “Our joke on the scripted side is, ‘If we hear one more surfing-detective pitch, we’re going to kill ourselves.’”)

In Plain Sight debuted on June 1, 2008 — as USA’s top-rated series premiere in nearly two years — and signed off five seasons and four years later, on May 4, 2012. Now that the show has been off the air for 10 years, what have In Plain Sight cast members been up to? Read on for details…