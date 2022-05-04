‘In Plain Sight’ Ended 10 Years Ago: Where’s the Cast Now?

In Plain Sight
USA no longer has its own scripted TV series, but the NBCUniversal-owned network dominated cable TV in the late 2000s and early 2010s with breezy, “blue-skies” dramas like In Plain Sight.

The series starred The West Wing’s Mary McCormack as a deputy U.S. marshal working a witness-protection program. Alongside Psych, Burn Notice, White Collar, Covert Affairs, and Necessary Roughness, In Plain Sight gave the TV procedural a sunny disposition. (Former USA co-president Jeff Wachtel told The Hollywood Reporter in 2011 that the network had become “a little sensitized” to the blue-skies idea, adding, “Our joke on the scripted side is, ‘If we hear one more surfing-detective pitch, we’re going to kill ourselves.’”)

In Plain Sight debuted on June 1, 2008 — as USA’s top-rated series premiere in nearly two years — and signed off five seasons and four years later, on May 4, 2012. Now that the show has been off the air for 10 years, what have In Plain Sight cast members been up to? Read on for details…

Mary McCormack
Mary McCormack (Mary Shannon)

McCormack starred in the short-lived NBC comedy Welcome to the Family, the Channel 4 comedy-drama Loaded, and the ABC sitcom The Kids Are Alright. More recently, the actress played Willie Day in the Starz drama Heels. And she and her husband, Michael Morris, are two of the executive producers of the syndicated game show 25 Words or Less.

Fred Weller
Fred Weller (Marshall Mann)

You may have seen Weller recurring on The Good Wife, Banshee, or At Home With Amy Sedaris. He also starred in Mosaic, playing Eric Neill in that HBO mystery series, and had a part in the Oscar-winning 2018 film BlacKkKlansman.

Nichole Hiltz
Nichole Hiltz (Brandi Shannon)

Hiltz dropped off the screen and out of the public eye after the end of In Plain Sight, but if a Twitter account in her name is legitimate, she’s “still focused on [her] career and making future appearances [on] television.”

Lesley Ann Warren
Lesley Ann Warren (Jinx Shannon)

After a string of guest spots on shows like Broke and All Rise, Warren recently joined the cast of the Spectrum Originals/Roku dramedy Panhandle. She’ll play Millicent, the mother of Luke Kirby’s character, Bell. “Millicent is fairly fearless and knows her way around a shotgun, which she’ll point at either a gator or an irritating police officer,” Deadline explains.

Paul Ben-Victor
Paul Ben-Victor (Stan McQueen)

Ben-Victor has had recurring roles in TV shows like Goliath, The Village, and Pam & Tommy, playing lawyer Richard Alden on the last of those series. Coming up, he’ll appear in the Gerard Butler action movie The Plane, which is currently in post-production.

Cristián de la Fuente
Cristián de la Fuente (Raphael Ramirez)

De la Fuente starred in the Lifetime soap Devious Maids before returning to the world of telenovelas and starring in Televisa’s Sueño de amor and En tierras salvajes. He also voiced the role of a detective in the 2021 podcast The Burned Photo.

Todd Williams
Todd Williams (Robert Dershowitz)

Williams recently had weighty roles as two TV protagonists’ love interests: Sean Barron, Michelle Dockery’s onscreen ex in Good Behavior, and Robin Taylor, Simone Missick’s onscreen husband in All Rise. More recently, he played police captain John Williams in Panic.

Rachel Boston
Rachel Boston (Abigail Chaffee)

Alongside her roles in holiday TV movies—A Rose for Christmas, A Christmas in Tennessee, Check Inn to Christmas, and more—Boston has recurred on SEAL Team as Hannah Oliver, onetime girlfriend of Sonny Quinn (A.J. Buckley).

Tangie Ambrose
Tangie Ambrose (Delia Parmalee)

Ambrose has had on-off roles on Bob Hearts Abishola, Shameless, Station 19, and The Rookie. She has also been recurring as Dolan in the ALLBLK soap A House Divided.

