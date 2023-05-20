Buffy the Vampire Slayer, our pick for the best show of the ‘90s, came to a climactic conclusion 20 years ago, with Sunnydale going from town to town-sized crater in the Scooby Gang’s battle against evil.

That finale — “Chosen,” which aired on May 20, 2003 — is one of fans’ favorite episodes, according to IMDb user ratings. The average rating for the final season as a whole, though, lands it in the middle of the pack, though far ahead of the first season.

Upon this 20th anniversary of Buffy’s ending, scroll down to see the full ranking, plus the best- and worst-rated episodes from each season. (Seems like the episodes named after food and drink — beer, meat, eggs, etc. — did not fare well.)