‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ Ended 20 Years Ago: How Fans Rank the Seasons

Dan Clarendon
Comments
Sarah Michelle Gellar as Buffy in 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer'
20th Century Fox Film Corp./Courtesy: Everett Collection
Throwback More Throwbacks

Buffy the Vampire Slayer, our pick for the best show of the ‘90s, came to a climactic conclusion 20 years ago, with Sunnydale going from town to town-sized crater in the Scooby Gang’s battle against evil.

That finale — “Chosen,” which aired on May 20, 2003 — is one of fans’ favorite episodes, according to IMDb user ratings. The average rating for the final season as a whole, though, lands it in the middle of the pack, though far ahead of the first season.

Upon this 20th anniversary of Buffy’s ending, scroll down to see the full ranking, plus the best- and worst-rated episodes from each season. (Seems like the episodes named after food and drink — beer, meat, eggs, etc. — did not fare well.)

Mark Metcalf as The Master in 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer'
20th Century Fox Film Corp./Courtesy: Everett Collection

7. Season 1

Average episode rating: 7.57

Worst episode: Ep. 8, “I, Robot… You, Jane” (6.5), the one where Willow (Alyson Hannigan) releases demonic malware online

Best episode: Ep. 12, “Prophecy Girl” (8.7), the one where Buffy (Sarah Michelle Gellar) defeats the Master (Mark Metcalf) at Sunnydale High

The Gentlemen in 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer'
20th Century Fox Film Corp./Courtesy: Everett Collection

6. Season 4

Average episode rating: 7.91

Worst episode: Ep. 5, “Beer Bad” (6.3), the one where Buffy and her friends turn Neanderthal after indulging in underage drinking

Best episode: Ep. 10, “Hush” (9.7), the one where the ghoulish Gentlemen steal Sunnydale residents’ voices

Sarah Michelle Gellar as Buffy and Anthony Head as Giles in 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer'
UPN/Courtesy: Everett Collection

5. Season 6

Average episode rating: 7.99

Worst episode: Ep. 12, “Doublemeat Palace” (6.7), the one where Buffy realizes there’s something up with the burger patties she’s flipping

Best episode: Ep. 7, “Once More, With Feeling” (9.7), the one where the Scooby Gang and everyone else in Sunnydale feel compelled to air their secrets through song

'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' cast members
20th Century Fox Film Corp./Courtesy: Everett Collection

4. Season 7

Average episode rating: 8.01

Worst episode: Ep. 6, “Him” (7.1), the one where a charmed letter jacket has girls falling for the same high-school quarterback

Best episode: Ep. 22, “Chosen” (9.3), the series finale, in which the Scooby Gang defeat the First Evil and Buffy lays down the Slayer mantle

David Boreanaz as Angel and Sarah Michelle Gellar as Buffy in 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer'
20th Century Fox Film Corp./Courtesy: Everett Collection

3. Season 2

Average episode rating: 8.05

Worst episode: Ep. 12, “Bad Eggs” (6.6), the one where a health-class homework assignment hatches into prehistoric parasites

Best episode: Ep. 22, “Becoming: Part 2” (9.5), the one where Buffy kisses Angel (David Boreanaz) and then banishes him into another dimension

Sarah Michelle Gellar as Buffy and Kristine Sutherland as Joyce in 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer'
Richard Cartwright/UPN/Courtesy: Everett Collection

2. Season 5

Average episode rating: 8.07

Worst episode: Ep. 9, “Listening to Fear” (7.0), the one where Buffy’s mom, Joyce (Kristine Sutherland), is targeted by an extraterrestrial demon

Best episode: Ep. 16, “The Body” (9.7), the one where Buffy comes home to find Joyce dead of a brain aneurysm

David Boreanaz as Angel, Alyson Hannigan as Willow, and Sarah Michelle Gellar as Buffy in 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer'
Richard Cartwright/20th Century Fox Film Corp./Courtesy: Everett Collection

1. Season 3

Average episode rating: 8.33

Worst episode: Ep. 11, “Gingerbread” (7.2), the one where Joyce goes on a literal witch-hunt

Best episode: Ep. 16, “Doppelgangland” (9.2), the one where Anya (Emma Caulfield) and Willow accidentally summon a vampire version of Willow from an alternate universe

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Jennifer Esposito and Donnie Wahlberg in 'Blue Bloods'
1
Danny & Jackie’s Reunion & Erin’s Announcement in ‘Blue Bloods’ Finale
Oliver Stark, Peter Krause, Ryan Guzman, Kenneth Choi and Aisha Hinds in '9-1-1'
2
9 Burning Questions for ‘9-1-1’ Season 7 on ABC
Max Thieriot, Michael Trucco, Billy Burke, Jules Latimer, Diane Farr, Kevin Alejandro, and Stephanie Arcila in 'Fire Country'
3
‘Fire Country’ Stars on Twist at Bode’s Parole Hearing
'S.W.A.T.,' 'Elsbeth' and 'Found'
4
Fall 2023 TV Schedule: Your Guide to the Complete Lineup
Luciano Leroux as Javi and Sophie Thatcher as Teen Natalie in Yellowjackets
5
Did ‘Yellowjackets’ Just Make Most of Its Characters Irredeemable?