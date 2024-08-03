‘Bridgerton’s Sophie Beckett Dream Cast: Janel Parrish, Arden Cho & More Picks

It’s official: Bridgerton Season 4 will focus on Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson). The fourth season will follow the events of Julia Quinn’s An Offer From a Gentleman, her Cinderella-inspired love story with Benedict as the leading man.

Netflix announced in July 2024 that Benedict’s story would be the follow-up to the Penelope and Colin-centric Season 3. With both his older brother and younger brother married, all eyes are on Benedict now. The handsome and free-spirited suitor is hesitant to settle down, but that all changes when he meets a mysterious Lady in Silver at his mother’s masquerade ball.

Those who’ve read An Offer From a Gentleman will know exactly who the Lady in Silver is: the one and only Sophie Beckett. After a magic night at the ball with Benedict, Sophie runs off without revealing her name. She is forced to work maid under her father’s widow. Both Sophie and Benedict can’t seem to forget about each other, and fate brings them together by chance.

She is one of the most beloved characters in Quinn’s Bridgerton novel series. Despite the hardships she’s faced, Sophie remains headstrong and true to herself.

The streamer has yet to reveal who will portray Sophie Beckett. As we wait with bated breath for news about Benedict’s leading lady, TV Insider has compiled a list of stars who would make a terrific Sophie.

Who do you think should play Sophie Beckett? Do you agree with our picks? Let us know your dream Sophie picks in the comments below.

Bridgerton, Season 4, TBA, Netflix

Janel Parrish attends the 21st Annual Unforgettable Gala at The Beverly Hilton on December 16, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

Janel Parrish

Best known for: Pretty Little Liars and the To All the Boys film series

Alycia Debnam-Carey attends the 2024 AACTA Awards Presented By Foxtel Group at HOTA (Home of the Arts) on February 10, 2024 in Gold Coast, Australia.
Chris Hyde / Getty Images for AFI

Alycia Debnam-Carey

Best known for: The 100 and Fear the Walking Dead

Leslie Grace attends the
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Leslie Grace

Best known for: In the Heights

Sofia Carson attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey.
Jason Kempin / Getty Images for MTV

Sofia Carson

Best known for: the Descendants film series and Purple Hearts

Aja Naomi King attends the
Victor Boyko / Getty Images

Aja Naomi King

Best known for: How to Get Away With Murder (she’s already in the Shonda Rhimes family!) and Lessons in Chemistry

Jessie Mei Li attends the Diesel fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 on September 20, 2023 in Milan, Italy.
Pietro S. D'Aprano / Getty Images for Diesel

Jessie Mei Li

Best known for: Shadow and Bone

Christian Serratos arrives at The Walking Dead Live: The Finale Event at The Orpheum Theatre on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Timothy Norris / Getty Images

Christian Serratos

Katherine Langford attends the
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Katherine Langford

Best known for: 13 Reasons Why and Knives Out

Arden Cho attends Netflix's
Jerod Harris / Getty Images

Arden Cho

Best known for: Teen Wolf and Partner Track

Logan Browning attends the Los Angeles premiere of
Rich Fury / Getty Images

Logan Browning

Best known for: Dear White People and Hit the Floor

