It’s official: Bridgerton Season 4 will focus on Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson). The fourth season will follow the events of Julia Quinn’s An Offer From a Gentleman, her Cinderella-inspired love story with Benedict as the leading man.

Netflix announced in July 2024 that Benedict’s story would be the follow-up to the Penelope and Colin-centric Season 3. With both his older brother and younger brother married, all eyes are on Benedict now. The handsome and free-spirited suitor is hesitant to settle down, but that all changes when he meets a mysterious Lady in Silver at his mother’s masquerade ball.

Those who’ve read An Offer From a Gentleman will know exactly who the Lady in Silver is: the one and only Sophie Beckett. After a magic night at the ball with Benedict, Sophie runs off without revealing her name. She is forced to work maid under her father’s widow. Both Sophie and Benedict can’t seem to forget about each other, and fate brings them together by chance.

She is one of the most beloved characters in Quinn’s Bridgerton novel series. Despite the hardships she’s faced, Sophie remains headstrong and true to herself.

The streamer has yet to reveal who will portray Sophie Beckett. As we wait with bated breath for news about Benedict’s leading lady, TV Insider has compiled a list of stars who would make a terrific Sophie.

Who do you think should play Sophie Beckett? Do you agree with our picks? Let us know your dream Sophie picks in the comments below.

