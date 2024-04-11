‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 Trailer: Penelope & Colin’s Romantic Scheme Backfires in First Look (VIDEO)

The Ton is sure to be abuzz with the arrival of Bridgerton‘s Season 3 trailer. The first deep dive look into the latest chapter of Shondaland’s Netflix hit has been more eagerly awaited than one of Lady Whistledown’s gossip columns as the streamer reveals a peek at Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin’s (Luke Newton) love story.

Set to premiere with Part 1 on May 16, Bridgerton‘s trailer is a feast for the eyes and food for thought as it opens with footage of Penelope writing Whistledown’s latest column alongside Francesca’s (Hannah Dodd) debut and Season 2’s primary couple Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate (Simone Ashley) who appear to be living in wedded bliss. Meanwhile, the Mondrich family receives a letter that seems to have a big impact, and Penelope’s former best friend Eloise (Claudia Jessie) is hanging out with Penelope’s bully, Cressida (Jessica Madsen)!

Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan for 'Bridgerton' Season 3

Netflix

As for Colin, he’s returned home from his travels and is situated as an eligible bachelor among the Ton (and keeping things scandalous with a shirtless scene or two in this two-and-a-half-minute trailer), which contrasts with Penleope’s struggle to find a match as she sets her mind on securing a husband. Eager to win her favor back, Colin makes a pact with Penelope to help teach her the ways of wooing, but is he about to become wooed?

Despite Penelope’s failing flirting approach, Colin can’t help but be charmed as her confidence grows. When Eloise is clued into their scheme, she questions if Penelope plans to take Colin as a husband, but he’s quick to turn down such thoughts, despite his clear growing attraction.

“What this author knows to be true is that diamonds are not the only gems that sparkle,” Lady Whistledown’s voice (provided by narrator Julie Andrews) teases, just as Penelope’s transformation into an Emerald-hued gown is uncovered. And despite Colin’s quiet interest, the entrance of Lord Debling (Sam Phillips) puts him on Penelope’s backburner as she turns her attention to the promising suitor.

As the trailer continues, Colin asks his mother Violet (Ruth Gemmell) about friendship and love being interconnected, perhaps hinting that he’s having such thoughts about his close friend Penelope. But will he step up in time before Debling steals her hand? Only time will tell. Catch the full trailer, above, alongside some mirror-centric poster art featuring Polin. And stay tuned for more Bridgerton goodies as Season 3’s premiere approaches.

Bridgerton, Season 3, Part 1 Premiere, Thursday, May 16, 2024, Netflix

Bridgerton, Season 3, Part 2 Premiere, Thursday, June 13, 2024, Netflix

