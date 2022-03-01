‘Bridgerton’: Every Official Season 2 Photo Released So Far

Bridgerton‘s return is imminent as Netflix makes way for the soapy Regency era-set drama’s second season on March 25.

While the action may be shifting focus from Phoebe Dynevor‘s Daphne Bridgerton and her hunky (and sadly, absent) hubby the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page), there’s a new love match being made. The Shondaland hit from creator Chris Van Dusen and based on Julia Quinn’s hit book series puts a spotlight on eldest Bridgerton son, Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) as he sets out to find a partner.

Unlike his sister, Anthony isn’t exactly concerned with falling in love but more with finding a stable match who can help him carry on the Bridgerton name. Driven by duty, Anthony’s search seems impossible until he becomes entranced by the idea of courting Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran) recently arriving in the ton from India with her big sister Kate (Simone Ashley) and their mother Mary (Shelley Conn).

While Edwina is instantly charmed, Kate isn’t as easily won over, especially when she learns the true nature of his pursual of Edwina. Determined to keep her sister from a loveless marriage, Kate does everything in her power to keep Anthony and Edwina apart. But with each passing verbal spar, Kate and Anthony become closer, complicating everything.

Below, get a peek into the action ahead for Season 2 with all of the official images released by Netflix so far, and get ready for another season of love and drama in the ton this March.

Bridgerton, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, March 25, Netflix