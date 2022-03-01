‘Bridgerton’: Every Official Season 2 Photo Released So Far

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Bridgerton Season 2 Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashley, Charithra Chandran
Liam Daniel/Netflix

Bridgerton‘s return is imminent as Netflix makes way for the soapy Regency era-set drama’s second season on March 25.

While the action may be shifting focus from Phoebe Dynevor‘s Daphne Bridgerton and her hunky (and sadly, absent) hubby the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page), there’s a new love match being made. The Shondaland hit from creator Chris Van Dusen and based on Julia Quinn’s hit book series puts a spotlight on eldest Bridgerton son, Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) as he sets out to find a partner.

Unlike his sister, Anthony isn’t exactly concerned with falling in love but more with finding a stable match who can help him carry on the Bridgerton name. Driven by duty, Anthony’s search seems impossible until he becomes entranced by the idea of courting Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran) recently arriving in the ton from India with her big sister Kate (Simone Ashley) and their mother Mary (Shelley Conn).

'Bridgerton' Season 2 First Look Teases New Romance & Lady Whistledown's Return (VIDEO)See Also

'Bridgerton' Season 2 First Look Teases New Romance & Lady Whistledown's Return (VIDEO)

A new social season is beginning when the show returns this March.

While Edwina is instantly charmed, Kate isn’t as easily won over, especially when she learns the true nature of his pursual of Edwina. Determined to keep her sister from a loveless marriage, Kate does everything in her power to keep Anthony and Edwina apart. But with each passing verbal spar, Kate and Anthony become closer, complicating everything.

Below, get a peek into the action ahead for Season 2 with all of the official images released by Netflix so far, and get ready for another season of love and drama in the ton this March.

Bridgerton, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, March 25, Netflix

'Bridgerton': 7 Burning Questions We Have for Season 2See Also

'Bridgerton': 7 Burning Questions We Have for Season 2

From new romance to new revelations, there's so much we're hoping to see when the Netflix drama returns.
Bridgerton Season 2 Charithra Chandran
Liam Daniel/Netflix

Charirtha Chandran is among one of the show’s newest stars, stepping into the role of Edwina Sharma.

Bridgerton Season 2 Simone Ashley
Liam Daniel/Netflix

A Netflix vet, Sex Education‘s Simone Ashley is fierce and determined as Kate Sharma in Season 2.

Bridgerton Season 2 Shelley Conn
Liam Daniel/Netflix

Shelley Conn plays mom to Edwina and Kate as Mary Sharma, a woman who previously lived in the ton, but left for circumstances that will be revealed as the season plays out.

Bridgerton Season 2 Charithra Chandran Simone Ashley
Liam Daniel/Netflix

There’s nothing like sisterhood, but could Edwina and Kate be treading choppy waters with the presence of Anthony Bridgerton in their lives?

Bridgerton Season 2 Golda Rosheuvel
Liam Daniel/Netflix

Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel) appears to be absorbed by the latest printing from Lady Whistledown, but what could it possibly say?

Bridgerton Season 2 Nicola Coughlan and Claudia Jessie
Liam Daniel/Netflix

Best friends Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie) share almost everything with each other, but will Pen fess up to her secret identity as Lady Whistledown? Only time will tell.

Bridgerton Season 2 Simone Ashley and Jonathan Bailey
Liam Daniel/Netflix

Is it hot in here or is it just us? Kate and Anthony get quite close at one of the ton’s many balls.

Bridgerton Season 2 Simone Ashley, Jonathan Bailey, Luke Thompson, Rupert Young
Liam Daniel/Netflix

Kate leads the hunting pack that includes Anthony, his brother Benedict (Luke Thompson), and Season 2 newbie Jack (Rupert Young).

Bridgerton Season 2 Phoebe Dynevor and Jonathan Bailey
Liam Daniel/Netflix

Daphne (Phobe Dynevor) gets caught up in candlelit conversation with her eldest brother Anthony. What could be causing such serious looks on their faces?

Bridgerton Season 2 Luke Newton, Luke Thompson, Jonathan Bailey
Liam Daniel/Netflix

There’s nothing like a little fencing match between brothers Colin (Luke Newton) and Anthony as Benedict looks on from the sidelines.

Bridgerton Simone Ashley and Charithra Chandran
Liam Daniel/Netflix

As Kate and Edwina prepare for the social season in the ton, they’re bringing their corgi pup along for some much needed cuddles.

Bridgerton Season 2 Nicola Coughlan
Liam Daniel/Netflix

The Featherington women — Prudence (Bessie Carter), Lady Portia (Polly Walker), Philipa (Harriet Cains), and Penelope — make a grand entrance.

Bridgerton Season 2 Simone Ashley
Liam Daniel/Netflix

Edwina has more than just a watch dog as sister Kate keeps a careful eye over every potential suitor in her orbit.

Bridgerton Season 2 Simone Ashley, Charithra Chandran, Jonathan Bailey
Liam Daniel/Netflix

Anytime Anthony sees Edwina, he must also see Kate as the pair seem to be a package deal, but is he willing to buy in?

Bridgerton Season 2 cast
Liam Daniel/Netflix

Something has caught the attention of Francesca (Ruby Stokes), Daphne, Gregory (Will Tilston), Hyacinth (Florence Emilia Hunt), Lady Violet (Ruth Gemmell), Benedict, and Anthony, but what could cause the Bridgerton’s to stop and stare in such a way? We’re sure there’s a good answer.

Bridgerton Season 2 Jonathan Bailey
Liam Daniel/Netflix

Is Anthony lost in thought or absorbed by the unseen table partner he’s sitting across from? Either is a possibility when it comes to the Bridgerton’s patriarch by proxy.

Bridgerton Season 2 Simone Ashley Jonathan Bailey
Liam Daniel/Netflix

Kate and Anthony ride side-by-side on a woodsy path as they embark on the show’s latest romantic journey.

Bridgerton Season 2 Nicola Coughlan
Liam Daniel/Netflix

Penelope puts her pen to paper scrawling out her latest Lady Whistledown pamphlet.

Bridgerton Season 2 Simone Ashley Charithra Chandran
Liam Daniel/Netflix

It’s not a Bridgerton ball without a little glitz and glam, something the Sharmas are taking into account as Kate, Edwina, and Mary accompany Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh) to one of the ton’s big events.

Bridgerton - Netflix

Bridgerton where to stream

Bridgerton

Charithra Chandran

Claudia Jessie

Jonathan Bailey

Nicola Coughlan

Phoebe Dynevor

Simone Ashley