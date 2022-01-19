‘Bridgerton’ Season 2: Anthony & Kate’s Love Story, Daphne’s Return & More (PHOTOS)

Netflix has released a new look at Season 2 of Bridgerton— it’s already been renewed for two more! —featuring Lord Anthony’s (Jonathan Bailey) love story.

In the show’s new episodes, premiering March 25, the eldest Bridgerton sibling and Viscount sets out to find a suitable wife. But driven by his duty to uphold the family name, his search for a debutante meeting his impossible standards seems ill-fated, until Kate (Simone Ashley) and her younger sister Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran) arrive from India. Though Anthony begins to court Edwina, Kate sets out to stop the union upon realizing he’s not looking for a true love match. Their verbal sparring matches bring them closer together — as you can see in the photos below.

Also glimpsed is Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), revealed in the Season 1 finale to be behind Lady Whistledown’s (voiced by Julie Andrews) scandal sheets. But will she tell her friend, Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie)? Plus, Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) is back, perhaps to offer her brother some advice after finding love herself? (Regé-Jean Page, who plays her husband, will not be returning.)

The series, inspired by Julia Quinn’s novels, also stars Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Lorraine Ashbourne (Mrs. Varley), Harriet Cains (Philipa Featherington), Bessie Carter (Prudence Featherington), Shelley Conn (Mary Sharma), Ruth Gemmell (Violet Bridgerton), Florence Hunt (Hyacinth Bridgerton), Martins Imhangbe (Will Mondrich), Calam Lynch (Theo Sharpe), Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton), Will Tilston (Gregory Bridgerton), Polly Walker (Portia Featherington), and Rupert Young (Jack).

Scroll down for a look at the new photos.

Bridgerton, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, March 25, Netflix