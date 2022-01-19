‘Bridgerton’ Season 2: Anthony & Kate’s Love Story, Daphne’s Return & More (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton in Bridgerton
Liam Daniel/Netflix

Netflix has released a new look at Season 2 of Bridgerton— it’s already been renewed for two more! —featuring Lord Anthony’s (Jonathan Bailey) love story.

In the show’s new episodes, premiering March 25, the eldest Bridgerton sibling and Viscount sets out to find a suitable wife. But driven by his duty to uphold the family name, his search for a debutante meeting his impossible standards seems ill-fated, until Kate (Simone Ashley) and her younger sister Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran) arrive from India. Though Anthony begins to court Edwina, Kate sets out to stop the union upon realizing he’s not looking for a true love match. Their verbal sparring matches bring them closer together — as you can see in the photos below.

Also glimpsed is Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), revealed in the Season 1 finale to be behind Lady Whistledown’s (voiced by Julie Andrews) scandal sheets. But will she tell her friend, Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie)? Plus, Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) is back, perhaps to offer her brother some advice after finding love herself? (Regé-Jean Page, who plays her husband, will not be returning.)

The series, inspired by Julia Quinn’s novels, also stars Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Lorraine Ashbourne (Mrs. Varley), Harriet Cains (Philipa Featherington), Bessie Carter (Prudence Featherington), Shelley Conn (Mary Sharma), Ruth Gemmell (Violet Bridgerton), Florence Hunt (Hyacinth Bridgerton), Martins Imhangbe (Will Mondrich), Calam Lynch (Theo Sharpe), Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton), Will Tilston (Gregory Bridgerton), Polly Walker (Portia Featherington), and Rupert Young (Jack).

Bridgerton, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, March 25, Netflix

Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma, Charithra Chandran as Edwina Sharma in Bridgerton
Liam Daniel/Netflix

Kate (Simone Ashley) and Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran)

Bessie Carter as Prudence Featherington, Polly Walker as Lady Portia Featherington, Harriet Cains as Philipa Featherington, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in Bridgerton
Liam Daniel/Netflix

Prudence (Bessie Carter), Lady Portia (Polly Walker), Philipa (Harriet Cains), and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan)

Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton, Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton in Bridgerton
Liam Daniel/Netflix

Colin (Luke Newton), Benedict (Luke Thompson), and Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey)

Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte in Bridgerton
Liam Daniel/Netflix

Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel)

Phoebe Dyvenor as Daphne Basset, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton in Bridgerton
Liam Daniel/Netflix

Daphne Basset (Phoebe Dyvenor) and Anthony

Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma, Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton, Rupert Young as Jack in Bridgerton
Liam Daniel/Netflix

Anthony, Kate, Benedict, and Jack (Rupert Young)

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington, Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton in Bridgerton
Liam Daniel/Netflix

Penelope and Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie)

