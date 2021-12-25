‘Bridgerton’ Sets Season 2 Premiere Date — Watch the Cast Announcement (VIDEO)

Merry Christmas, dear readers. Lady Whistledown (voiced by Julie Andrews) got you the exact present you’ve been waiting for.

Her latest scandal sheet is the source of the Bridgerton Season 2 premiere date — Friday, March 25 on Netflix — as revealed as the cast reads the latest from the “cheeky little mistress”: “Happy anniversary to our buzzy ton. It is customary, for a first anniversary, to gift paper, dear readers. I do hope you find this one informative. Bridgerton returns March 25th.”

Watch the video below to see the cast’s reactions — and who’s texting his mother the news.

The news comes on the anniversary of the first season’s release. The series, inspired by Julia Quinn’s novels, followed Daphne Bridgerton’s (Phoebe Dynevor) journey to love in Season 1. (Dynevor will be back, while Regé-Jean Page, who played Daphne’s husband Simon Basset, will not be.) Now, it’s going to be her eldest brother Lord Anthony’s (Jonathan Bailey) turn, just as it was in the second novel. But the Viscount’s search begins with the plan to find a suitable wife as he’s driven by his duty to uphold the family name. And it seems his search for a debutante who will meet his impossible standards is ill-fated until sisters Kate (Simone Ashley) and Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran) arrive from India.

After Kate learns his true intentions and that a true love match isn’t a priority as he courts her younger sister, she decides to put a stop to the union. But in doing so, Kate and Anthony’s verbal sparring matches only bring them closer together, complicating matters on both sides. Meanwhile, across Grosvenor Square, the Featheringtons must welcome the newest heir to their estate while Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) continues to navigate the ton and keep her deepest secret from those closest to her — that she’s Lady Whistledown, as revealed at the end of Season 1.

Bridgerton also stars Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Lorraine Ashbourne (Mrs. Varley), Harriet Cains (Philipa Featherington), Bessie Carter (Prudence Featherington), Shelley Conn (Mary Sharma), Ruth Gemmell (Violet Bridgerton), Florence Hunt (Hyacinth Bridgerton), Martins Imhangbe (Will Mondrich), Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton), Calam Lynch (Theo Sharpe), Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton), Will Tilston (Gregory Bridgerton), Polly Walker (Portia Featherington), and Rupert Young (Jack).

The drama, from Shondaland, was created by showrunner Chris Van Dusen, who executive produces with Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers.

Bridgerton, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, March 25, Netflix