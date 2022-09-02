‘Blue Bloods’: An Offer for Erin & Frank’s Mission in Season 13 Premiere (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Bridget Moynahan as Erin Reagan and Peter Hermann as Jack Boyle in Blue Bloods
John Paul Filo/CBS

Look who’s coming to family dinner! The Reagans have another special guest for the weekly gathering that rarely includes non-Reagans in the Blue Bloods Season 13 premiere: Archbishop Kearns (Stacy Keach).

That coveted invite is going to come as “Keeping the Faith” sees him and Frank (Tom Selleck) go on a mission to avail themselves to an unfiltered look at the city. The logline for the premiere also reveals that Erin (Bridget Moynahan) receives a surprising offer from her ex-husband, Jack Boyle (Peter Hermann), regarding her run for District Attorney. Is that what we’re seeing in the photo above? But as more images from the premiere show, it won’t be strictly business for the two.

'Blue Bloods': What Were the Stars' First TV Roles?See Also

'Blue Bloods': What Were the Stars' First TV Roles?

Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan & more have been playing the Reagans for 12 years already.

As for the police work in the premiere, the job takes a dangerous turn for the Reagans when Jamie (Will Estes) and Eddie (Vanessa Ray) deal with a domestic violence case associated with an investigation led by Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) and Baez (Marisa Ramirez). If the family dinner takes place at the end of the episode, we don’t have to worry about Danny, Jamie, and Eddie, given that they’re all pictured. (Plus, Danny’s smiling, so Baez has to be safe as well.) But if it’s at any other point, just how dangerous might this case get?

Scroll down for a look at “Keeping the Faith,” including Will Hochman back as Joe Hill, the family dinner, and more.

Blue Bloods, Season 13 Premiere, Friday, October 7, 10/9c, CBS

Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan in Blue Bloods
John Paul Filo/CBS

Frank (Tom Selleck)

Gregory Jbara as DCPI Garrett Moore, Abigail Hawk as Abigail Baker, and Robert Clohessy as Lt. Gormley in Blue Bloods
John Paul Filo/CBS

Frank’s inner circle: Garrett (Gregory Jbara), Baker (Abigail Hawk), and Gormley (Robert Clohessy)

Peter Hermann as Jack Boyle and Bridget Moynahan as Erin Reagan in Blue Bloods
John Paul Filo/CBS

Jack (Peter Hermann) and Erin (Bridget Moynahan)

Stacy Keach as Archbishop Kearns and Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan in Blue Bloods
John Paul Filo/CBS

Archbishop Kearns (Stacy Keach) and Frank

Stacy Keach as Archbishop Kearns in Blue Bloods
John Paul Filo/CBS

Archbishop Kearns

Will Hochman as Joe Hill, Len Cariou as Henry Reagan, Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan, Vanessa Ray as Officer Eddie Janko, and Bridget Moynahan as Erin Reagan in Blue Bloods
John Paul Filo/CBS

Joe (Will Hochman), Henry (Len Cariou), Danny (Donnie Wahlberg), Eddie (Vanessa Ray), and Erin

Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan, Will Hochman as Joe Hill, and Andrew Terraciano as Sean Reagan in Blue Bloods
John Paul Filo/CBS

Danny, Joe, and Sean (Andrew Terraciano)

Will Estes as Jamie Reagan and Vanessa Ray as Officer Eddie Janko in Blue Bloods
John Paul Filo/CBS

Jamie (Will Estes) and Eddie

The Cast of Blue Bloods
John Paul Filo/CBS

Family dinner — with a guest!

Blue Bloods - CBS

Blue Bloods where to stream

Blue Bloods

Bridget Moynahan

Peter Hermann

Stacy Keach

Tom Selleck