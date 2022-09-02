Look who’s coming to family dinner! The Reagans have another special guest for the weekly gathering that rarely includes non-Reagans in the Blue Bloods Season 13 premiere: Archbishop Kearns (Stacy Keach).

That coveted invite is going to come as “Keeping the Faith” sees him and Frank (Tom Selleck) go on a mission to avail themselves to an unfiltered look at the city. The logline for the premiere also reveals that Erin (Bridget Moynahan) receives a surprising offer from her ex-husband, Jack Boyle (Peter Hermann), regarding her run for District Attorney. Is that what we’re seeing in the photo above? But as more images from the premiere show, it won’t be strictly business for the two.

As for the police work in the premiere, the job takes a dangerous turn for the Reagans when Jamie (Will Estes) and Eddie (Vanessa Ray) deal with a domestic violence case associated with an investigation led by Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) and Baez (Marisa Ramirez). If the family dinner takes place at the end of the episode, we don’t have to worry about Danny, Jamie, and Eddie, given that they’re all pictured. (Plus, Danny’s smiling, so Baez has to be safe as well.) But if it’s at any other point, just how dangerous might this case get?

Scroll down for a look at “Keeping the Faith,” including Will Hochman back as Joe Hill, the family dinner, and more.

Blue Bloods, Season 13 Premiere, Friday, October 7, 10/9c, CBS