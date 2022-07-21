‘Blue Bloods’: What Were the Stars’ First TV Roles?

After 12 seasons as the Reagans (and those closest to them), chances are Blue Bloods (or one of their other more recent roles) might be the first thing you think of when you think of the stars on TV.

But each member of the cast got their starts elsewhere (and some have longer lists of TV credits than others). Some first appeared in single episodes of series or TV movies, while one was quite memorable for being in the way of a popular ‘ship on Sex and the City.

Scroll down to find out what the cast’s first TV roles were and see them in some of their early work.

Tom Selleck in The Gypsy Warriors
©CBS/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Tom Selleck

Selleck, who plays Commissioner Frank Reagan, first appeared on TV in one 1969 episode of Lancer. His other early TV roles include Judd for the Defense, Bracken’s World, Sarge, and The Young and the Restless. He’s pictured above in The Gypsy Warriors in 1978.

Donnie Wahlberg, Vincent D'Onofrio, Richard Schiff in The Taking of Pelham One Two Three
(c)MGM Television/courtesy Everett Collection

Donnie Wahlberg

The first TV role for Wahlberg, who plays Detective Danny Reagan, was in the movie The Taking of Pelham One Two Three in 1998. (See him above, with Vincent D’Onofrio and Richard Schiff.) His other early TV credits include the movie Purgatory, The Practice, Big Apple, and the miniseries Band of Brothers.

Bridget Moynahan in Sex and the City
HBO

Bridget Moynahan

Moynahan, who stars as lawyer Erin Reagan, first appeared on TV in Sex and the City in 1999 as Mr. Big’s (Chris Noth) wife, Natasha (picture above), a role she’d go on to reprise in the sequel And Just Like That…. Her other TV credits include Six Degrees, Eli Stone, and the movie Bunker Hill.

Jon Provost, Dee Wallace, Christopher Stone, bottom, from left: Will Estes, Lassie, Wendy Cox in The New Lassie
© MCA TV /Courtesy Everett Collection

Will Estes

The actor who plays Sergeant Jamie Reagan first appeared on TV in a 1987 episode of the soap Santa Barbara. Estes’ other early TV roles include Murphy’s Law, Highway to Heaven, the movies Miracle Landing and Menu for Murder, and Baywatch. He is pictured above with the cast of The New Lassie.

Len Cariou, Shirley Jones in Who'll Save Our Children
©Time-Life Television Productions/courtesy Everett Collection

Len Cariou

The first TV role for Cariou, who stars as former Commissioner Henry Reagan, was an episode of Quest in 1963. His other early TV credits include Festival, the movie Who’ll Save Our Children? (pictured above with Shirley Jones), The Great Detective, and the movie The Taming of the Shrew.

Erin Cahill, Kristin Booth Renne, Marisa Ramirez in Supernatural
© CW / courtesy everett collection

Marisa Ramirez

Ramirez, who plays Detective Maria Baez, first appeared on TV in an episode of Port Charles in 1997 as Gia Campbell, a role she’d go on to reprise on General Hospital from 2000-2002. Her other early TV credits include USA High, Roswell, CSI: Miami, and Miracles. She is pictured above in a 2008 episode of Supernatural with Erin Cahill and Kristin Booth Renne.

Vanessa Ray in Pretty Little Liars
Eric McCandless / © ABC Family / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Vanessa Ray

The first TV role for Ray, who stars as Officer Eddie Janko, was an episode of Bored to Death in 2009. Her other early TV credits include The Battery’s Down, Damages, As the World Turns, and White Collar. She is pictured above in Pretty Little Liars.

