‘Blue Bloods’: What Were the Stars’ First TV Roles?

After 12 seasons as the Reagans (and those closest to them), chances are Blue Bloods (or one of their other more recent roles) might be the first thing you think of when you think of the stars on TV.

But each member of the cast got their starts elsewhere (and some have longer lists of TV credits than others). Some first appeared in single episodes of series or TV movies, while one was quite memorable for being in the way of a popular ‘ship on Sex and the City.

Scroll down to find out what the cast’s first TV roles were and see them in some of their early work.