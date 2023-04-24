‘Blue Bloods’: Treat Williams Returns — What’s Going On With Lenny? (PHOTOS)

Frank’s (Tom Selleck) gets another visit from Lenny (Treat Williams) in the May 12 episode of Blue Bloods.

CBS has released photos from “Irish Exits,” and it looks like things are going to be getting tense between the longtime friends. That’s no surprise, given the logline teases that Frank is worried about Lenny “when he suspects the former officer is hiding his true reason for returning to the city.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) and Baez (Marisa Ramirez) investigate when a criminal target her and her daughter she once put away. “It’s really exciting that we will get into Baez’s personal life, which gives Danny a chance to learn more about her past,” Ramirez previously told TV Insider. “After working so long with somebody, inviting them into your home where you live with your child changes the relationship a bit; it makes them a little closer.”

Also, Eddie (Vanessa Ray) gives her partner, Badillo (Ian Quinlan) relationship advice when his ex-girlfriend is physically attacked, and Anthony (Steven Schirripa) is sucked into the inner workings of an underground crime ring when his chaotic cousin, Joey, begs him for a favor.

Scroll down to check out the photos from “Irish Exits.”

Marisa Ramirez and Donnie Wahlberg in 'Blue Bloods'
CBS

Baez (Marisa Ramirez) and Danny (Donnie Wahlberg)

Bridget Moynahan and Steven Schirripa in 'Blue Bloods'
CBS

Erin (Bridget Moynahan) and Anthony (Steven Schirripa)

Marisa Ramirez in 'Blue Bloods'
CBS

Who’s targeting them?

Vanessa Ray and Ian Quinlan in 'Blue Bloods'
CBS

Eddie (Vanessa Ray) and Badillo (Ian Quinlan)

Marisa Ramirez in 'Blue Bloods'
CBS

Dinner?

Donnie Wahlberg in 'Blue Bloods'
CBS

Danny

Len Cariou in 'Blue Bloods'
CBS

Henry (Len Cariou)

Will Estes in 'Blue Bloods'
CBS

Is there an explanation for that shirt Jamie’s (Will Estes) wearing?

Treat Williams and Simone Policano in 'Blue Bloods'
CBS

Lenny (Treat Williams) and Tess (Simone Policano)

Gregory Jbara and Robert Clohessy in 'Blue Bloods'
CBS

Garrett (Gregory Jbara) and Gormley (Robert Clohessy)

Tom Selleck in 'Blue Bloods'
CBS

Frank (Tom Selleck)

Treat Williams in 'Blue Bloods'
CBS

Lenny

Blue Bloods

Treat Williams

