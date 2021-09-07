‘Blue Bloods’: Frank & Mayor Chase Face Off in the Season 12 Premiere (PHOTOS)

Ready for the next round of Commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) vs. Mayor Peter Chase (Dylan Walsh)? That’s what’s coming up in the Blue Bloods Season 12 premiere.

In “Hate is Hate,” the two men are at odds over how best to protect the city from an uptick in crime following a high-profile shooting. As seen in the photos below, they have a meeting in Chase’s office — but who will leave it satisfied?

Also in the premiere, Detective Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) consults a psychic to solve the murder of a young boy, and yes, Callie Thorne does return as medium Maggie Gibson. We cannot wait to see what happens when he, his partner Detective Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez), and Maggie are in a room together again. It does make for quite the interesting dynamic.

Also in the premiere, there’s a link between Erin Reagan’s (Bridget Moynahan) case, one from decades ago, and her boss, D.A. Kimberly Crawford (Roslyn Ruff): the latter, when she was 13 years old, was the primary eyewitness to the killing.

Scroll down for a look at what to expect from these parts of the premiere, as well as Sunday dinner and more, below.

Blue Bloods, Season 12 Premiere, Friday, October 1, 10/9c, CBS