‘Blue Bloods’: Frank & Mayor Chase Face Off in the Season 12 Premiere (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
The Reagans at Family Dinner in Blue Bloods
John Paul Filo/CBS

Ready for the next round of Commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) vs. Mayor Peter Chase (Dylan Walsh)? That’s what’s coming up in the Blue Bloods Season 12 premiere.

In “Hate is Hate,” the two men are at odds over how best to protect the city from an uptick in crime following a high-profile shooting. As seen in the photos below, they have a meeting in Chase’s office — but who will leave it satisfied?

Also in the premiere, Detective Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) consults a psychic to solve the murder of a young boy, and yes, Callie Thorne does return as medium Maggie Gibson. We cannot wait to see what happens when he, his partner Detective Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez), and Maggie are in a room together again. It does make for quite the interesting dynamic.

Also in the premiere, there’s a link between Erin Reagan’s (Bridget Moynahan) case, one from decades ago, and her boss, D.A. Kimberly Crawford (Roslyn Ruff): the latter, when she was 13 years old, was the primary eyewitness to the killing.

Scroll down for a look at what to expect from these parts of the premiere, as well as Sunday dinner and more, below.

Blue Bloods, Season 12 Premiere, Friday, October 1, 10/9c, CBS

Tony Terraciano as Jack, Donnie Wahlberg as Danny in Blue Bloods
John Paul Filo/CBS

Jack (Tony Terraciano) and Danny at dinner.

Will Estes as Jamie in Blue Bloods
John Paul Filo/CBS

Jamie (Will Estes) at dinner

Len Cariou as Henry in Blue Bloods
John Paul Filo/CBS

Henry (Len Cariou) at dinner.

Tom Selleck as Frank in Blue Bloods
John Paul Filo/CBS

Frank (Tom Selleck)

Roslyn Ruff as Kimberly in Blue Bloods
John Paul Filo/CBS

D.A. Kimberly Crawford (Roslyn Ruff)

Roslyn Ruff as Kimberly, Bridget Moynahan as Erin in Blue Bloods
John Paul Filo/CBS

What’s in the folder?

Donnie Wahlberg as Danny in Blue Bloods
John Paul Filo/CBS

Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) at a crime scene.

Donnie Wahlberg as Danny, Marisa Ramirez as Baez in Blue Bloods
John Paul Filo/CBS

This guy is probably guilty of something.

Donnie Wahlberg as Danny, Marisa Ramirez as Baez in Blue Bloods
John Paul Filo/CBS

Did they see anything?

Lauren Patten as Rachel, Vanessa Ray as Eddie in Blue Bloods
John Paul Filo/CBS

Rachel (Lauren Patten) and Eddie (Vanessa Ray).

Tom Selleck as Frank in Blue Bloods
John Paul Filo/CBS

Frank is once again at odds with Mayor Chase (Dylan Walsh).

Tom Selleck as Frank, Dylan Walsh as Chase in Blue Bloods
John Paul Filo/CBS

Dylan Walsh returns as Mayor Peter Chase.

