The Blue Bloods Season 12 premiere is just over a month away (October 1), which means the Season 11 DVD, from CBS Home Entertainment and Paramount Home Entertainment, is coming out (on August 31) with plenty of time for you to catch up or rewatch.

Included in the set is a featurette titled The Story of the Reagans: Season 11, and TV Insider has an exclusive first look at the part of it focusing on Sergeant Jamie Reagan (Will Estes) and Officer Eddie Janko-Reagan’s (Vanessa Ray) relationship. Clips from the show include their discussions at the precinct and at home about him giving away one of her collars.

“They see things differently and they push each other to open their minds and accept things and maybe see things in a different way,” Ray says. “It all comes from a place of massive respect and so much love.”

“Vanessa brings a heat to the character that I often find Jamie saying, ‘Wait, wait, wait, let’s just look at the other side of the coin for a second,'” Estes adds.

Watch the clip above for more from the stars.

In addition to all 16 episodes of the season, the DVD includes deleted scenes and two featurettes. “Though Blue Bloods is a show about a family serving in law enforcement, what drives the show are the familial relationships and how the characters grow and change through the trials of defending New York City,” reads the description for The Story of the Reagans: Season 11. “We look at the addition of an unexpected new family member, Joe Hill, and how his arrival changes the family and ultimately binds them closer together.”

And with Shades of Blue, “the producers, writers, and cast of Blue Bloods … discuss the importance of presenting multiple perspectives of complex issues by using differing viewpoints within the Reagan family.”

Blue Bloods, Season 11 DVD, Tuesday, August 31

Blue Bloods, Season 12 Premiere, Friday, October 1, 10/9c, CBS