‘Blue Bloods’ Episode 250: Sneak Peek at the Reagans’ Milestone Family Dinner (PHOTOS)

Blue Bloods celebrates 250 episodes on March 11, and of course, the CBS procedural drama will be doing so with a family dinner.

In fact, that weekly event is prominent in both the promo and photos (below) from “Guilt,” with the family toasting with an Irish blessing: “May the road rise up to meet you” (Tom Selleck’s Frank), “may the wind be always at your back” (Donnie Wahlberg’s Danny), “may the sun shine warm upon your face” (Bridget Moynahan’s Erin), “may the rains fall soft upon your fields” (Will Estes’ Jamie), and “may God hold you in the palm of his hand” (Len Cariou’s Henry). Watch the video below for more.

In the 250th episode, Detective Angela Reddick (Ilfenesh Hadera) returns (from “USA Today,” earlier this season), after she was reassigned when she didn’t mesh with the team at 1PP. She was shot, leading to Frank, Baker (Abigail Hawk), Garrett (Gregory Jbara), and Gormley (Robert Clohessy) experiencing feelings of guilt (hence the episode title). Plus, Eddie (Vanessa Ray) works with Danny and Baez (Marisa Ramirez) to investigate a man’s murder after she and her partner respond to an altercation between the victim and a neighbor. And Anthony (Steven Schirripa) is at a crossroads after he’s offered a promotion that strains his relationship with Erin.

Scroll down for the photos from “Guilt.”

Blue Bloods, Episode 250, Friday, March 11, 10/9c, CBS