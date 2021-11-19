See How the ‘Blue Bloods’ Cast Has Changed Since Their First Seasons (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Tom Selleck as Frank in Blue Bloods
Craig Blankenhorn/CBS; John Paul Filo/CBS

Now that Blue Bloods is in its 12th season, why not take a look back at the beginning?

For the most part, the main cast has remained unaltered. Tom Selleck (Frank), Donnie Wahlberg (Danny), Bridget Moynahan (Erin), Will Estes (Jamie), and Len Cariou (Henry) were all in the series premiere, and Sami Gayle (Nicky) first appeared a few episodes later. But they have lost a couple key members from the beginning, including Amy Carlson (Linda) and Jennifer Esposito (Jackie), and gained a couple, including Marisa Ramirez (Baez) late in Season 3 and Vanessa Ray (Eddie) in Season 4.

And it’s the majority of that cast that attends Sunday dinner. Wahlberg will always remember the first one. “It was sort of traumatizing for me to sit there and have to come in on my first day of shooting the series and just basically take over the dinner table,” he told TV Insider.

“But I knew if I didn’t do it successfully, the show wouldn’t have a chance to thrive. We had to be able to speak our own voices and stand up for our characters’ points of views on the show or it wouldn’t work,” he continued. “[After, Selleck] gave me the biggest smile and pat on the back after and said that’s what’s going to make this show magic.”

Scroll down to see the cast in their first seasons and the latest.

Blue Bloods, Season 12, Fridays, 10/9c, CBS

Brothers
Craig Blankenhorn/CBS

Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan in Season 1

Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan in Blue Bloods
John Paul Filo/CBS

Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan in Season 12

BLUE BLOODS
Craig Blankenhorn/CBS

Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan in Season 1

Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan in Blue Bloods
John Paul Filo/CBS

Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan in Season 12

Brothers
Craig Blankenhorn/CBS

Bridget Moynahan as Erin Reagan in Season 1

Bridget Moynahan as Erin Reagan in Blue Bloods
CBS

Bridget Moynahan as Erin Reagan in Season 12

BLUE BLOODS
John Paul Filo/CBS

Will Estes as Jamie Reagan in Season 1

Will Estes as Jamie Reagan in Blue Bloods
John Paul Filo/CBS

Will Estes as Jamie Reagan in Season 12

Pressexpress
Heather Wines/CBS

Len Cariou as Henry Reagan in Season 1

Len Cariou as Henry Reagan in Blue Bloods
CBS

Len Cariou as Henry Reagan in Season 12

Lost and Found
CBS

Vanessa Ray as Eddie Janko in Season 4

Vanessa Ray as Eddie Janko in Blue Bloods
John Paul Filo/CBS

Vanessa Ray as Eddie Janko in Season 12

Blue Bloods S3 Maria
Craig Blankenhorn/CBS

Marisa Ramirez as Maria Baez in Season 3

Marisa Ramirez as Det. Maria Baez in Blue Bloods
John Paul Filo/CBS

Marisa Ramirez as Maria Baez in Season 12

pressexpress
Jojo Whilden/CBS

Sami Gayle as Nicky Reagan-Boyle in Season 1

Sami Gayle Nicky Reagan Boyle Blue Bloods Season 11
Patrick Harbron/CBS

Sami Gayle as Nicky Reagan-Boyle in Season 11

**Gayle has yet to appear in Season 12.

