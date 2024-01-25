‘Black Sails’ Turns 10: Where’s the Cast Now?

Yo ho, yo ho, it’s pirates on TV. The Starz drama Black Sails launched 10 years ago, on January 25, 2014, taking viewers back to the Golden Age of Piracy with a story of buccaneers both fictional and fictionalized.

At the start of the series — set 20 years before Treasure Island — the pirate captain Flint (Toby Stephens) takes on a new crew member named John Silver (Luke Arnold). “Threatened with extinction on all sides, they fight for the survival of New Providence Island, the most notorious criminal haven of its day — a debauched paradise teeming with pirates, prostitutes, thieves, and fortune seekers, a place defined by both its enlightened ideals and its stunning brutality,” Starz added in a synopsis of Season 1.

The show ended its four-season run in 2017, but its cast members have kept plenty busy since. Some of them have even reunited on screen, as you’ll see below. Here are updates on the Black Sails cast members — minus Ray Stevenson (Blackbeard), who passed away in 2023.