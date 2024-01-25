‘Black Sails’ Turns 10: Where’s the Cast Now?

Toby Stephens as Captain Flint and Luke Arnold as John Silver in 'Black Sails'
Black Sails

Yo ho, yo ho, it’s pirates on TV. The Starz drama Black Sails launched 10 years ago, on January 25, 2014, taking viewers back to the Golden Age of Piracy with a story of buccaneers both fictional and fictionalized.

At the start of the series — set 20 years before Treasure Island — the pirate captain Flint (Toby Stephens) takes on a new crew member named John Silver (Luke Arnold). “Threatened with extinction on all sides, they fight for the survival of New Providence Island, the most notorious criminal haven of its day — a debauched paradise teeming with pirates, prostitutes, thieves, and fortune seekers, a place defined by both its enlightened ideals and its stunning brutality,” Starz added in a synopsis of Season 1.

The show ended its four-season run in 2017, but its cast members have kept plenty busy since. Some of them have even reunited on screen, as you’ll see below. Here are updates on the Black Sails cast members — minus Ray Stevenson (Blackbeard), who passed away in 2023.

Toby Stephens
Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Netflix

Toby Stephens (Captain Flint)

Stephens plays Poseidon in the new Disney+ series Percy Jackson and the Olympians. He popped up in episodes of Six Four and Dodger last year, guest-starring as President Van Buren in the latter.

Luke Arnold
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Luke Arnold (John Silver)

Arnold starred in the Australian thriller series Scrublands last year, and he has a role in the Jules Verne TV adaptation Nautilus, coming soon to AMC. He’s also a published author, having penned the Fetch Phillips Archives series of urban fantasy novels.

Hannah New
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Hannah New (Eleanor Guthrie)

New starred in two horror movies last year, Trauma Therapy: Psychosis and The Vance Institute. Coming up, she’ll play the widow Lady Tilley Arnold in Season 3 of Netflix’s Bridgerton.

Jessica Parker Kennedy
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jessica Parker Kennedy (Max)

Like Stephens, Kennedy also appears in Percy Jackson — she plays Medusa in the series. It’s been a busy few years for Kennedy, too: She married 9-1-1: Lone Star actor Ronen Rubenstein in 2022 and wrapped up her role on The Flash in 2023.

Tom Hopper
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for ZFF

Tom Hopper (Billy Bones)

Hopper currently stars as the super-strong Luther Hargreeves on Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy, the final season of which debuts this year. He also starred in the recent films Love in the Villa and Place of Bones.

Zach McGowan
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Zach McGowan (Charles Vane)

McGowan recently guest-starred on the TV series Blood & Treasure and The Rookie: Feds. He has two films in the pipeline, the mystery drama Compulsion and the Western Death on the Dearborn.

Toby Schmitz
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Toby Schmitz (Rackham)

Schmitz stars as detective Tim Cotton in the new Netflix miniseries Boy Swallows Universe. And in 2022, he appeared in the Australian crime drama The Twelve and voiced Shabarra in the animated series Dota: Dragon’s Blood.

Clara Paget
John Phillips/Getty Images

Clara Paget (Anne Bonny)

Paget headlined the 2022 horror film House Red, and she’ll appear in the upcoming mob biopic The Chelsea Cowboy alongside Alex Pettyfer and Poppy Delevingne.

Mark Ryan
Rob Kim/Getty Images

Mark Ryan (Gates)

Ryan was an associate producer of the 2021 war drama Penitent, and he’s an executive producer on the drama film 23 Letters from Vincent van Gogh (now in production) and the historical film Grail (now in pre-production).

Hakeem Kae-Kazim
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Hakeem Kae-Kazim (Mr. Scott)

Kae-Kazim played the title role in the 2023 indie biopic Mugabe. Coming up, he’ll play Tiger in the Prime Video fantasy TV series Anansi Boys, sharing the screen with Whoopi Goldberg, Delroy Lindo, and CCH Pounder.

Sean Cameron Michael
Nellis Rietmann/Wikimedia Commons

Sean Cameron Michael (Richard Guthrie)

Michael recently portrayed Senator Aldrich in the History docu-drama Theodore Roosevelt, starred as Arend Brown in the Netflix crime drama Ludik, and played Robert Kessler in the South African series Catch Me a Killer.

Louise Barnes
Louise Barnes/Instagram

Louise Barnes (Miranda Barlow)

Barnes continues to be a regular presence on the small screen, having appeared in episodes of NCIS: Hawai‘i, Gaslit, and 9-1-1 over the last few years. She also voiced Dr. Caitlyn Mahler in the 2022 video game The Callisto Protocol.

Rupert Penry-Jones
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Rupert Penry-Jones (Thomas Hamilton)

Penry-Jones played Mayor Don Mitchell Jr. in the 2022 superhero film The Batman and Mike/Toby in the same year’s British thriller series Our House. Still ahead, he’ll appear in the films Prisoners of Paradise and Those About to Die.

Luke Roberts
Mathew Tsang/Getty Images

Luke Roberts (Woodes Rogers)

Roberts also appeared in The Batman, playing Thomas Wayne in the film. That same year, he appeared in an episode of Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities. And coming up, he’ll join Barnes in the romance film Everything & The Universe.

David Wilmot
Ian Gavan/Getty Images

David Wilmot (Israel Hands)

Wilmot played Clark Thomson in the 2021 Max miniseries Station Eleven and Sean Ryan in the 2022 thriller film The Wonder. He’ll also appear Netflix’s upcoming comedic thriller Bodkin, executive produced by Barack and Michelle Obama.

Harriet Walter
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Harriet Walter (Marion Guthrie)

Last year alone, Walter appeared in episodes of Succession, Ted Lasso, Silo, and Archie. She’ll star as Lady Margaret Pole in the upcoming historical drama Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light, reprising the role she played in the original Wolf Hall.

