[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Black Doves Season 1.]

It was anything but a silent night at the end of Netflix’s pulse-pounding new spy thriller Black Doves, as Keira Knightley and Ben Whishaw deck the halls with bullets and blood on their path to vengeance.

In the end, Helen, our assassin, operative, and wife to Britain’s defense secretary, got the answers she wanted in the death of her lover, Jason (Andrew Koji): He was an MI5 agent working to uncover leaks in the British government. She was his mark, but when she finally revealed she wasn’t who she said she was, he didn’t turn her in. He said she was clean, meaning their feelings for each other were real, even if neither was who they said they were.

As for Helen’s partner in her crime spree, Sam (Whishaw) ended his relationship with Michael (Omari Douglas) when it was clear he couldn’t make a clean break from his old life as a triggerman. That was apparent when Hector (Luther Ford) showed up at Michael’s house with a job offer/threat for Sam to consider (more on that later). And then there’s Helen and Sam’s handler, Mrs. Reed (Sarah Lancashire), who managed to get everything she wanted by keeping the United Kingdom, America, and China out of a nuclear-powered war. But what will she do next?

Netflix has not renewed Black Doves for a second season yet, but if it were to come back (and it better!), we have questions that we need answers STAT!

Black Doves, Season 1, Streaming Now, Netflix